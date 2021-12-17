Why now is as good a time to think about property investment?

Managing director at Keego Investments, Eimear Gourley

Dubbed the NI Property Girl on social media, Eimear, explained: “This time of year is about one thing and one thing only, the man in the red suit.

From here on in it’s gifts, Christmas parties (if we’re lucky) and last minute shopping.

“One thing that always goes down the list though in December is moving house or investing in property. I’ve always believed that it’s a bit of an urban myth that there is less property available to buy at Christmas time than any other; in fact, there’s as much housing stock on the market today than there is throughout the rest of the year.

“That’s why during the festive season I’ve been advising my clients, old and new, to stick with it and keep an eye on those property alerts. When everyone else is out partying, now’s your chance to snap up a fantastic deal. So get online, speak to estate agents, and attend those viewings.

“The market might be just as busy but the competition definitely fades away. We’re less inclined to go out on cold nights and do viewings after work so while other investors are tucked up warm inside, you can brave the elements, take the opportunity and see what’s out there.

“The January rush for property starts early and so now is your chance to get ahead of the game.

“This Christmas in particular is a very interesting time for the property market throughout the UK and Ireland. Over the last two years many people coming up to retirement and enjoying that part of life, have put off downsizing and stayed in their large, family homes due to market uncertainties.

“Now that everything is somewhat opening back up, downsizers are feeling more comfortable to do just that – downsize into hassle-free new builds. And so now there is a fantastic array of wonderful large family homes coming on to the market that are there for the taking.

“During December, if you just can’t resist those yuletide nights out and you’re not going to be viewing houses, then get ready for January and book your appointment now with your mortgage broker now so you can hit the ground running and you’re not wasting any crucial time getting paperwork in order.

“The property chain is becoming unlocked again so if you’re thinking now maybe isn’t the time, then take off that party hat and think again.”

To find out more about potential investment opportunities throughout Northern Ireland and beyond, visit www.keegoinvestments.co.uk - follow @ni_propertygirl on Instagram or search Eimear Gourley on LinkedIn.

