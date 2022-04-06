Winner, winner chicken dinner...Moy Park sccops new contract with Asda NI

The Moy Park brand is growing its product offering in Asda through a new supply deal, which will see 10 new lines stocked in the supermarket retailer’s stores across Northern Ireland.

The new lines include primary and coated products, such as mega goujons, southern fried thighs & drumsticks and garlic & herb kiev’s – as well as chicken drumsticks and diced chicken breast fillet.

Moy Park is the number one chicken brand in Ireland and this contract gives the Asda shopper more meal solutions for their family.

Cathy Elliott, Asda’s buying manager for NI Local with Elizabeth Adair, commercial executive at Moy Park

Elizabeth Adair, commercial executive at Moy Park, said: “We are delighted to add 10 more of our delicious Moy Park chicken products to Asda shelves. From our locally farmed fresh chicken and classic breaded range of kiev’s and goujons to our primary added value range – we have something to suit every Asda shopper.

“As a business, we take great pride in providing fresh, locally sourced poultry for families across the country, so to extend our range in Asda stores across Northern Ireland is something we are very proud of.”

Cathy Elliott, Asda’s buying manager for NI Local, added: “Not only does Asda as a business love to support local suppliers but our customers do too – Asda shoppers always try and buy local products, knowing they are supporting Northern Irish businesses whilst enjoying great quality produce.

“We have built a strong relationship with Moy Park since we introduced Moy Park branded chicken products to Asda shelves last summer and we are sure these new lines will quickly become staples in our customers baskets.”

The new range of Moy Park branded products are available across all 16 NI Asda stores now.

