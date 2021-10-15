Women in Business and Amazon announce two year partnership to drive opportunities for women in logistics

The partnership comes as Amazon recently confirmed plans for a 75,000 sq. ft fulfilment centre in Portadown, with the creation of 20 permanent jobs and around 100 driver opportunities, and has invested more than £80 million in Northern Ireland since 2010.

The two-year partnership will see Amazon UK and Women in Business explore the barriers currently facing female business owners in the logistics industry, and how best to overcome them.

Drawing on Amazon’s industry expertise across engineering, customer service and health and safety, and the resources from Women in Business, the partnership will encourage women to enter the logistics business and provide support to those who want to build a business with Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner (DSP) programme.

Kerry-Anne Lawlor, UK country director at Amazon Logistics, Roseann Kelly, chief executive of Women in Business and Gemma Jones, senior business development manager at Amazon.

In becoming a Women in Business partner, Amazon will work to attract, retain and support women working in Northern Ireland’s logistics industry – from owners of last mile logistics delivery companies to supply chain staff, or any one of the numerous roles available in the sector.

Part of the collaboration will also see Amazon staff avail of corporate Women in Business memberships, with benefits including virtual webinars, online networking events and programmes dedicated to supporting members.

Roseann Kelly, CE of Women in Business, said: “At Women in Business, we work diligently to equip women with the skills they need to either start and grow their own business, or take their careers to the next level. As Amazon’s presence here in Northern Ireland grows, so too should the opportunities for women in the logistics industry. It is fantastic to see a company of Amazon’s stature taking women’s opportunities seriously. Our aim is to create an encouraging environment to nurture female talent within this thriving sector.”

Kerry-Anne Lawlor, Amazon Logistics Country director, added: “Encouraging and supporting women to fulfil their potential in business is something that I’m passionate about and for this reason I’m proud to support the great work being carried out by Women in Business in this area.”

Amazon now joins a roster of Women in Business partners which includes Allstate NI, Danske Bank and Virgin Business, as well as educational partners Ulster University, Queen’s University and Belfast Met.

