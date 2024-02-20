Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly 40,000 driving offences were detected in Northern Ireland in 12 months last year, with Antrim and Newtownabbey recording the highest rate.

New policing data analysed by CompareNI.com revealed that despite a decrease of 8% from the previous year, there were still 39,402 motoring offence detections from December 1 2022 to November 30 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there was a notable reduction in speeding which was the highest offence group the previous year. Speeding offences decreased by a staggering 22% with 1,578 less offences recorded. But the highest speed detected by PSNI officers in the latest 12 months was 144mph, on the M2 in Belfast.

Revealing regional data, Antrim and Newtownabbey had the highest rate of motoring offences, with 316 offences per 10,000 people.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon had the next highest with 313 offences per 10,000 people, followed by Mid Ulster and Belfast City with 292 and 291 offences respectively, per 10,000 people.

Derry City and Strabane and Fermanagh and Omagh fell around the middle with 288 and 269 offences per 10,000 people, a 6% and 3% decrease for the council areas from the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn and Castlereagh saw the biggest decrease in motoring offences with a 15% decrease from the same time the previous year, falling from 255 to 218 offences per 10,000 people.

New policing data analysed by CompareNI.com revealed that despite a decrease of 8% from the previous year, there were still 39,402 motoring offence detections from December 1 2022 to November 30 2023

Newry, Mourne and Down also saw a large decrease in offences, falling by 14% from 303 to 262 offences per 10,000 people.

Ards and North Down had the lowest number of offences per 10,000 with just 159 offences per 10,000 people, however the council area also saw the largest increase in offences up 19% from the same period the year before.

Mid and East Antrim and Causeway Coast and Glens also had a low number of offences with 182 and 198 offences per 10,000 people.

Managing director Ian Wilson and CEO Greg Wilson of CompareNI.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Wilson, managing director of CompareNI.com, Northern Ireland’s largest price comparison site, said: “It’s encouraging to see that the overall rate of motoring offences is decreasing in Northern Ireland. However, it is disappointing to see that insurance offences have now overtaken speeding as the largest offence group on roads in Northern Ireland.

“Driving without insurance is illegal and the consequences can be both severe and expensive. Those caught driving without adequate insurance can face six penalty points, disqualification from driving and a fine of up to £200.

“Our recent survey shows that drivers in Northern Ireland are already struggling with the rising cost of insurance, and nobody wants to be paying more than they should be. Three points on a licence can mean 5% more on a premium every year for the four years it stays on the licence, six points can push up fees by about 25%.

“Car insurance premiums are up 25% across the UK in 2023* with the average cost surging over a £100 from £434 to £543. In Northern Ireland the averages are higher again, increasing from £500 at the start of 2023 to £575 by the end of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there are ways drivers here can find savings. Shopping early can help as prices tend to increase the closer you get to your renewal date – three weeks before is often the most competitive time to buy. If possible, it’s also best to pay the entire annual premium upfront to save in the long term.

“Also make sure to compare everything, don’t allow your policy to renew automatically or settle for the first insurance quote you receive. Do your research and compare quotes from multiple sources to get the cheapest price. You can save time and utilise price comparison websites to help you compare providers, products, and prices.”