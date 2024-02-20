Over the last three decades Allyson has managed over 1,000 events. One of her favourite celebrities was Fox News anchor man Bill Hemmer. Pictured is Bill Hemmer and Allyson McKimm

One of Northern Ireland’s leading events directors has announced she is retiring after almost three decades working in her family’s business, Hastings Hotels.

Allyson McKimm, has been at the forefront of the hospitality industry for 30 years and has enjoyed a star-studded career which has seen her meet royalty, presidents, prime ministers and celebrities from around the world including King Charles and Queen Camilla, President Clinton, David Beckham, Michael Douglas and Robbie Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings Hotels was founded by Allyson’s father, the late Sir William Hastings, and she joined the family business in the mid 1990’s as events manager of the Culloden Estate & Spa.

Hastings Hotels has announced the retirement of its events director, Allyson McKimm, after almost three decades working in her family’s business

As one of the first professional events managers in Northern Ireland, over the last three decades Allyson has played a key role in the strategic direction and growth of Northern Ireland’s leading collection of hotels which has six luxurious properties across the province including the five-star Culloden Estate & Spa and the world-famous Europa Hotel.

In this time Allyson has expertly directed events of all shapes and sizes from coaching brides-to-be through the process of their wedding receptions, gala dinners, award ceremonies, conferences and is the organiser behind the hugely popular Van Morrison Dinner Shows which have attracted visitors from around the world over the last 10 years.

Fittingly, the last event Allyson has organised, is the rock legend’s return to the Culloden Estate for two concerts over Easter.

Allyson has been at the forefront of the hospitality industry for 30 years and has enjoyed a star-studded career which has seen her meet royalty, presidents, prime ministers and celebrities from around the world including King Charles and Queen Camilla, President Clinton, David Beckham, Michael Douglas and Robbie Williams. Pictured is King Charles and Allyson McKimm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst working at the Culloden Estate & Spa, Allyson studied a degree in hospitality management from Ulster University and in 2022 she undertook a Masters in international event management for which she got a Distinction.

Allyson McKimm, events director of Hastings Hotels said: “It is a bittersweet moment to retire from a role I have loved for almost 30 years, but I am pleased to be leaving at a time when we have strong and innovative events teams across our six hotels and head office. The events industry has evolved massively throughout my career, in fact when I started in my career, there were very few event managers in Northern Ireland.

"I am thrilled to say it is now a very popular and highly-skilled profession and I’d like to think that it is one of the areas of business we at Hastings Hotels have led the way in during my time at the company.

“Over the last three decades I have managed over 1,000 events and have loved the variety of each and every one. When people find out what I do, the most popular question is who is my favourite celebrity – and it’s always hard to answer. Fox News anchor man Bill Hemmer was fascinating and he also invited my husband Conor and I to meet him in the studios in New York. But the one who stands out to me the most, is Bill Clinton who oozed charisma and had that unforgettable twinkle in the eye!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, the real stars for me are our fabulous employees across our hotels and head office who provide the first-class service to our guests that we at Hastings Hotels are renowned for. I have also really enjoyed watching our incredible talent progress through the company, we are lucky that so many of them have hospitality in their DNA and thrive on exceeding the customers’ expectations and making sure they have a memorable time. I am confident that this will continue to be the case and I leave knowing that Hastings Hotels will continue to go from strength to strength.