Jewellery brand Astrid & Miyu has opened in Belfast's Victoria Square while Space NK relocates into the centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Square, Belfast’s leading retail and leisure destination, has announced the opening of a 1,800 sq ft Astrid & Miyu, its first store in Northern Ireland.

The contemporary jewellery brand is the second quality retailer to select the centre for its debut location, following Bershka earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further adding the line-up is Space NK, with the luxury beauty brand relocating its city centre store into Victoria Square. The brand is creating a 3,500 sq ft beauty boutique on the lower ground level next to Reiss, All Saints, and Astrid & Miyu. The move indicates the strength and appeal of the destination, providing greater accessibility, brand exposure, and complementary stores, sitting alongside names such as Rituals, Sculpted by Aimee, and The White Company.

Russell Banham, UK Head at Commerz Real, asset managers of Victoria Square, said: “Astrid & Miyu selecting Victoria Square for its debut and Space NK relocating into the centre are very strong endorsements.

"As with the signing of Bershka earlier in the year, they highlight how important our asset is for brands, whether they are taking those first steps in a new market or are established operators seeking the very best space Belfast has to offer. They add another layer to our compelling tenant mix, extending our offer and creating more reasons for people to visit.”

Astrid & Miyu is best known for its signature ear stacks, where all pieces are made using cutting-edge design methods across its necklaces, bracelets, rings, and more. The debut store stocks a range of beauty pieces and elevates the shopping experience for visitors by adding a more personal touch with its in-house styling team. The store also incorporates a piercing salon and operates a silver recycling scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Square, Belfast’s leading retail and leisure destination, has announced the opening of a 1,800 sq ft Astrid & Miyu, its first store in Northern Ireland

Connie Nam, founder of Astrid & Miyu, added: “At Astrid & Miyu, being leaders in the experiential space is not just a goal, it’s a core part of who we are as a brand. We take immense pride in creating immersive, memorable in-store experiences that go beyond traditional retail. We want every visit to our stores to feel like a special occasion, one that leaves a lasting impression.”

The news follows the recent announcement that Bershka has signed for its debut store, taking a flagship 17,500 sq ft unit on Victoria Square’s upper ground level. It joins Pull & Bear, which has relocated to create a new store triple the size of its original, Loake, which opened a 1,032 sq ft space, and LEGO, which opened last week.