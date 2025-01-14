Continuing innovation after 183-years Co. Armagh food firm enters into on-the-go snacking market

By Claire Cartmill
Published 14th Jan 2025, 14:52 BST
The new product is expected to deliver incremental growth for White’s Oats over the next 12 months and follows significant investment by the company into a second manufacturing facility in Moy

Co. Armagh firm White’s Oats, Ireland’s largest oat miller and cereal producer, has entered into the on the go snacking category with the launch of its high fibre, soft-baked Oaty Bar, which is available now in Tesco stores across Northern Ireland.

Well known for its extensive range of porridge oats, instant oats and granolas, White’s new Oaty Bar, marks the company’s first venture into the ambient snack category.

Made from White’s award-winning, high-quality oats, with just five all-natural ingredients, the Bar offers a deliciously light, buttery oat snack which is packed full of fibre and free from any additives or preservatives.

Speaking on the launch of the Oaty Bars, Danielle McBride, marketing manager, White’s Oats, said: “For over 183 years, White’s has been committed to providing high quality, sustainable and tasty oat products, which meet the ever-evolving needs of our consumers and their increasingly busy, on-the-go lifestyles.

"With this latest product innovation, our goal was not only to create a product which addressed the gap in the local market but also to create a product that embodies the health, nutrition and provenance values, that our customers have come to trust and expect from White’s.

“Our new Oaty Bar makes it easier than ever to enjoy a great tasting, naturally energising treat. High in fibre and leaving that hungry feeling fading fast they are the perfect choice for those rushed mornings, as a mid-morning boost or an afternoon pick me up.”

Co. Armagh based White’s Oats, Ireland’s largest oat miller and cereal producer is excited to announce its entry into the on the go snacking category with the launch of its high fibre, soft-baked Oaty Bar, which is available now in Tesco stores across Northern Ireland. Pictured is Danielle McBride, marketing manager, White’s Oats with David Osborne, buying manager, Tesco NICo. Armagh based White’s Oats, Ireland’s largest oat miller and cereal producer is excited to announce its entry into the on the go snacking category with the launch of its high fibre, soft-baked Oaty Bar, which is available now in Tesco stores across Northern Ireland. Pictured is Danielle McBride, marketing manager, White’s Oats with David Osborne, buying manager, Tesco NI
David Osborne, buying manager, Tesco NI, added: "Tesco is really proud to champion local products from Northern Ireland and we are always excited to add to our fantastic range. It is great to see innovative new products hit the shelves and I am sure our customers will respond positively."

The new product launch is expected to deliver incremental growth for White’s over the next 12 months and follows significant investment by the company into a second manufacturing facility in Moy, aimed at enhancing its production capacity and capabilities in response to growing customer and consumer demand for naturally healthy and sustainable whole foods.

White’s Oaty Bars are available in a 45g bar at selected Tesco stores across Northern Ireland.

