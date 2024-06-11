Cookstown business park development proposals get green light from planners
The application, lodged by Lee Ross, King Street, Magherafelt, on behalf of MACM (NI Ltd, Loy Street, Cookstown, was approved at last Tuesday’s (June 4) Planning Committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.
The development will include three units for light industrial use, a security gatehouse building, and a roadway.
As some local residents had objected to the proposed development, their concerns were extensively addressed in the planning officer’s report recommending approval.
The planning officer wrote: “The application is being presented to members due to two objections being received, and these have been considered within the body of this report.
“It is presented to members with the recommendation to approve.
“The principle of development has been accepted at the site for an industrial business park.
“The site was approved for business use, light industrial use and storage and distribution.
“NIEA (NI Environment Agency) were consulted who confirmed they had no concerns with the proposal.
“Similarly, the site as a whole was assessed for its potential transport impact at the time of the outline application, and was deemed acceptable.
“As part of this application, DfI Roads were consulted and are content with the proposal, and advised the layout is subject to a Private Street Determination. From this, I am content the proposal complies with [the relevant] policy.
“The proposed development was deemed to be compatible with the surrounding land uses, that being the Kilcronagh Business Park and agricultural lands.
“I am satisfied that the proposal will not harm the amenities of nearby residents.
“Environmental Health were consulted at outline stage and provided conditions relating to noise emissions from site, ensuring the noise levels do not exceed levels provided within the noise impact assessment.
“Environmental Health were consulted on this current proposal and had no objections, subject to conditions being applied stating that noise levels should not exceed those within the Noise Assessment submitted at outline stage.
“Similarly, [activity] is to be restricted to any light industrial process which can be carried out without detriment to amenity by reason of noise, vibration, smell, fumes etc.
“From this I have no concern regarding any impact on residential amenity.
“DfI Roads were consulted and offered no objections. The layout is subject to a Private Street Determination. There has been adequate parking provided on site.
“The proposal lies adjacent to the existing business park which provides a suitable movement pattern and will connect to same, with associated roadway and footway provision.
“I have no concerns regarding noise or operating hours, as the proposal is for light industrial use [which] will not result in any noise or other nuisance.
“Environmental Health were consulted and viewed the letters of objections, and no concerns were raised regarding operating hours.
“The conditions provided will ensure that no nuisance will arise from the proposal at either day or night-time.”
The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Councillor Sean Clarke (Sinn Féin, Magherafelt DEA) and seconded by Councillor Christine McFlynn (SDLP, Magherafelt DEA).