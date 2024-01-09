Change should not be imposed, it should be negotiated and agreed with key stakeholders says Financial Services Union

John O’Connell, general secretary of the FSU briefed Belfast City Council at it is monthly meeting on Monday night on the ongoing proposal by Ulster Bank to close 10 branches in Northern Ireland.

Mr O’Connell described the decision as a blow to staff, communities, and small businesses. He stated that as part of their overall strategy ‘banks have pushed customers towards online banking resulting in a decrease in footfall into branches’.

He maintained that ‘personal services levels have decreased, access to cash has diminished, ATMS have been sold off to private operators and staff numbers have been cut’.

Speaking at the meeting Mr O’Connell, said: “There comes a time when legislators and regulators have to say stop so that the branch network and services to communities are protected. The FSU believe that time has now arrived. We have visited every branch on the list and spoken to all the staff. While there may be no compulsory redundancies involved it is clear that staff are disillusioned and stressed by yet more announcements in which they have no direct say and involvement

"Change should not be imposed – It should be negotiated and agreed with key stakeholders.

“Announcing 10 branch closures without consulting community stakeholders, local politicians and others is not the best way to manage change. The FSU feel a stakeholders’ forum should be established to manage significant change such as branch closures which effect local communities and in particular vulnerable people.”

The FSU are also calling for:

A moratorium on branch closures for the next five years

Belfast City Council to write to NatWest calling on them to reverse their decision and to appear in front of this Council to explain their decision.

Belfast City Council to establish a stakeholders’ forum to manage significant change such as branch closures which effect local communities and in particular vulnerable people.