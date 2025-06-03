With over 3,500 signatures and a protest planned, community campaign intensifies to save Coleraine's historic arts venue — but council cites poverty and university says building is beyond repair

A grassroots campaign to save the iconic Riverside Theatre in Coleraine is gaining momentum as Ulster University plans to close the venue by August 2025, and the local council refuses to step in citing financial hardship.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, one of the poorest in Northern Ireland, said taking on the university-owned theatre’s estimated £745,000 repair bill and nearly £500,000 in annual running costs would severely impact its ability to fund other essential services.

In a statement, the Council highlighted it already funds two arts centres at a cost of £900,000 per year, one located just two miles from the Riverside.

The future of Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre hangs in the balance as both Ulster University and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council point to severe financial pressures that prevent them from securing the venue’s long-term survival

"Economically, the Council is one of the poorest in the Province and is effectively managing a wide range of services within extremely limited resources.

“Economically, the Council is one of the poorest in the Province and is effectively managing a wide range of services within extremely limited resources.

“Taking on the Riverside Theatre and its extensive repair bill and associated operating costs would have direct impact on the Council’s ability to invest in other projects, such as playparks or health and wellbeing facilities already committed to in the recently published Estates Strategy 2025 - 2030.

“A community delegation will quite rightly be offered the chance to present to the Council at the end of June, although it is not clear what representation, if any has been made to Ulster University about their existing and continued civic responsibilities within the greater Coleraine area.”

Meanwhile, Ulster University has defended its decision, citing the need to focus on its “core purpose” of education and research amid “unprecedented financial challenges,” adding that the Riverside building had reached the end of its usable life.

An Ulster University spokesperson, continued: “We remain focused on the University’s core purpose: to deliver high-quality teaching and impactful research across our multiple campuses; and in the face of unprecedented financial challenges, with the funding model in Northern Ireland acknowledged as unsustainable, it is more important than ever that we focus our resources on core academic activities.

"Having supported and delivered this civic asset for 50 years, the building itself has now come to the end of its life and requires significant capital investment to remain in use. This is estimated at £745,000 in the immediate term alone and is in addition to the annual running costs of £495,000.

"While we appreciate that this news will come as a disappointment to many, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the artists, audiences, staff, and supporters who have made the Riverside Theatre such a special place for so many years.

"Ulster University remains open to working with local partners and stakeholders to explore new ways to support arts and culture in the region, even as we navigate these constrained times.”

Despite this, community groups are rallying to save the iconic arts venue, which has served the region for nearly 50 years.

Over 3,500 people have signed a petition opposing the closure, and a peaceful, musical protest is planned outside Council headquarters at Cloonavin at 6.30pm tonight (Tuesday).

Organiser Steven Millar stated: “They’re closing the Riverside Theatre with no consultation, no transparency, no real plan — and they’re hoping we’ll stay quiet. We won’t."

Urging members of the public to support the protest, he added: “This is your theatre. It was built with public money. It belongs to the people of this community — not a boardroom.

"We need our councillors and MLAs to speak up loud and clear. Ulster University, you cannot just shut this place down.

"You must come to the table on 15th June and discuss real alternatives. The Riverside has been a stage for creativity, connection, and care for over 40 years.