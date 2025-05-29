Demonstration set for June 3 amid fears Ulster University will shut iconic arts venue by summer 2025 unless council agrees to take it over

A campaign to save the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine has gathered significant momentum, with nearly 1,500 signatures already collected amid fears that the long-standing venue could be forced to close within weeks.

Based on Ulster University’s Coleraine campus since 1976, the venue is under threat following reports that the university has given Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council an ultimatum over its future.

Confidential correspondence reportedly seen by The Coleraine Chronicle newspaper revealed that the university will stop taking bookings and shut the venue by summer 2025 if councillors decline the offer of a lease.

In response to growing community concerns, Coleraine actor and Riverside Theatre volunteer Steven Millar launched a petition on Change.org, in a bid to save the theatre which will mark its 50th year in existence next year.

It reads: “They want to close the Riverside Theatre. We won’t let them.

"For over 40 years, the Riverside has been a lifeline for creativity, learning and connection in Coleraine. It’s where young people have taken their first steps on stage, where schools have brought learning to life, and where our community has come together to perform, laugh, grieve and grow.

"Now, the University of Ulster has announced plans to shut it down by summer 2025 unless the council steps in. Neither has put forward a real plan. Instead, they’re passing the blame… and putting a cultural institution at risk.

"If we stay silent, the Riverside will disappear. If we speak up, they’ll be forced to listen.

"We won’t let you erase the heart of this community. Email your local MLA. Save the Riverside Theatre.”

The petition has quickly gained traction, surpassing 1,000 signatures and prompting the organisation of a peaceful protest. The demonstration will take place on Tuesday, June 3 at 6.30pm outside the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council offices, located at 66 Portstewart Road, Coleraine.

“Your voices are being heard,” Steven wrote in an update. “THANK YOU to each and every one of you, we’ve now passed 1,000 signatures on the petition. This is a chance to show up in person and make it clear: The Riverside Theatre matters.”

Steven added: "This is about more than saving a building. It’s about protecting a shared cultural space that has supported generations of local talent – from school showcases and dance recitals to professional productions and touring artists. The Riverside is a cornerstone of community life, and it belongs to us all.

"Our campaign is calling on Ulster University, the Department for Communities, and local councillors to work together on a solution that preserves the theatre’s future.

"Supporters are also encouraging other user groups – including dance schools, youth organisations and sports clubs who’ve regularly staged events at the venue – to make their voices heard.

"This isn’t just about theatre and drama, it’s about access to the arts for everyone, especially young people and families from socio-economic backgrounds who otherwise wouldn’t step into a theatre.”

A spokesperson for the council acknowledged receiving further communication from the university and confirmed that discussions are ongoing:

“Council are seeking a meeting to discuss [the university’s] pronouncement that Council takes on the full cost of the facility including significant repair, maintenance, future operating costs and liability.”

The Ulster University has been contacted but has yet to comment.