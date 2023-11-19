ASDA aims to open a temporary store in the next few weeks and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council ‘work urgently with central government to get the store back in business’

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council have revealed plans to get ASDA back in business in Downpatrick after the store closed following the devastating flooding.

The Northern Ireland store has been closed since Storm Ciaran brought severe floods to the town and caused considerable damage to the supermarket’s building.

While the future of the store remains unknown to locals, Asda issued a statement last week stating that ‘a structural survey had been completed’ however the store would be ‘closed for the foreseeable future’.

A scene from the flooded town centre of Downpatrick. Photo: Colin McGrath MLA.

In response Newry, Mourne and Down District Council spokesperson, said: “Following a meeting with representatives from ASDA, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council is committed to working with the company on immediate solutions to the devastating flooding at the Downpatrick store.

“The Council will support ASDA in its drive to resume trading as a matter of urgency in Downpatrick. Simultaneously, we will be working with the retailer to devise a long term solution for the re-establishment of the store, ensuring the continued vibrancy and economic resilience of our community.

“It is with deep regret we learnt Downpatrick’s largest supermarket ASDA, a cornerstone of our community, had suffered considerable damage following the recent severe flooding, which unfortunately means the existing Ballydugan Road store will be closed for the foreseeable future. We understand the profound impact it will have on our town, its residents, and the local economy, particularly in the lead-up to the festive season.

“Our thoughts are with the staff and all those associated with doing business with ASDA, as well as the broader business community and residents who will feel the ripple effect. It is to be welcomed that there are currently no ASDA job losses, with colleagues currently deployed to other stores.

“We acknowledge the economic challenges this presents for Downpatrick and are acutely aware of the timing, considering the proximity to Christmas.