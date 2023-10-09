News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Council’s temporary pavement café licensing extended with consultation underway on permanent scheme

A licensing scheme to allow cafés and restaurants in Belfast to serve on pavements has been extended until the end of December
By Claire Cartmill
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Belfast City Council has extended its temporary pavement café licensing scheme until the end of December with consultation now underway on a proposed permanent scheme starting in January 2024.

The decision was taken at the recent Licensing Committee with ratification by Council at its monthly meeting last week. At present there are 94 pavement cafes in Belfast operating with temporary licences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Council had introduced the temporary scheme in June 2020 to assist the city’s hospitality sector during the recovery period following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Belfast City Council has extended its temporary pavement café licensing scheme until the end of December with consultation now underway on a proposed permanent scheme starting in January 2024Belfast City Council has extended its temporary pavement café licensing scheme until the end of December with consultation now underway on a proposed permanent scheme starting in January 2024
Belfast City Council has extended its temporary pavement café licensing scheme until the end of December with consultation now underway on a proposed permanent scheme starting in January 2024
Most Popular

A pavement café licence authorises businesses supplying food or drink (in or from premises) to place furniture on a public area for use by customers. This includes cafés, restaurants, pubs and retail outlets providing refreshments.

Read More
Northern Ireland law firm makes three hires to growing corporate and commercial ...

The temporary pavement café licensing scheme will now be extended until December 31 2023 with consultation during this time on progressing with a proposed permanent scheme from January 2024.

This will include engagement with existing licensees, the local business community, representatives of organisations supporting disabled people and other government agencies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A public consultation survey to provide feedback on pavement cafés and the proposed licence scheme is also available on Your Say Belfast.

A transition period of three months from January will further be introduced to enable current licensed businesses to continue to operate until the granting of a permanent licence is determined.

For more information on pavement cafés and guidance for licence applications, visit the council website.

Related topics:Belfast City CouncilBelfastCouncil