A Lisburn-headquartered firm has been awarded an estimated £3.4m contract for an Omagh road improvement scheme.

Infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins and education minister Paul Givan have appointed John McQuillan (Contracts) Ltd to the project on Mountjoy Road/Gortin Road.

Works are expected to commence in summer 2025 and to be complete in summer 2026.

The scheme includes road widening, to allow for two lanes of traffic in each direction along the Mountjoy Road/ Gortin Road and provision of shared use footway and cycleway.

The existing Old Mountfield Road/Mountjoy Road Junction will be upgraded and a new signalised crossing will be provided at the Strathroy Road/ Gortin Road Junction along with a second lane along Strathroy Road.

Minister Kimmins said: "The works will improve road safety for road users, pedestrians and cyclists in the area, including those who will be travelling to and from the Campus.

"This will involve improved accessibility and connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists, such as controlled crossing points, and provision of a grass verge/planting area at Grange Park to separate pedestrians and cyclists from the road.

"The scheme will support and facilitate the use of more sustainable modes of transport including walking, cycling and public transport and will also include a new footway on Gortin Road at Maryville Terrace where at present pedestrians walk on the carriageway of this busy road."

The road improvement scheme has been developed to help address the anticipated increase in pedestrian, public transport and vehicle traffic and movement in relation to the operation of Strule Shared Education Campus (SSEC), which will involve the daily movement of more than 4,000 school children, plus school staff.

When completed it will provide an important link to the Campus from the north and west of the town. The work builds on that already delivered at the Strathroy Link Road completed in November 2019.

