RIXO has made a bold mark in the fashion industry since its establishment in 2015. Owned by Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, the brand’s signature hand-painted prints and exquisite dresses have taken the contemporary fashion scene by storm across the globe.The team at RIXO appointed Konstruct to lead on the development of the King’s Road store due to their expertise and experience in high quality commercial fitouts as well as their excellence in interior design.Led by partners Martin Kernan and Columb Gribbin, Konstruct originated in County Armagh, and now has bases in London and Dundalk. The company has grown significantly since its inception five years ago, driven by notable projects within its commercial, hospitality and luxury residential portfolio across the UK and Ireland.Managing director of Konstruct Martin Kernan, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with RIXO on the creation of their incredible new flagship store on King’s Road.“Henrietta and Orlagh had a clear vision for the store, which sought to really capture the essence of the RIXO brand. From day one we were focused on creating a fun, versatile, colourful space to be in with standout features such as the flooring made using leftover marble - and with additions like the bar and coffee shop, RIXO have really enhanced the customer experience.“Working with Gemma from CÚPLA Studio has been an enjoyable and effective creative partnership, resulting in a real synergy between visual design and fitout. This has been a relatively short project in terms of timeframe so our whole team has worked incredibly hard to ensure the store was perfect for its first visitors to step into this spring.“We’re very proud to have been part of that and we congratulate Henrietta, Orlagh and everyone at RIXO on this significant milestone for the business.”Henrietta Rix, co-founder of RIXO, explained: “Seeing our flagship store on King’s Road be brought to life and now open its doors has been a joy. This store has been part of our plan from the beginning. We wanted to create a beautiful space that reflects the RIXO style and also encourages our customers to relax and spend time with us. Konstruct were the perfect partners to turn that into reality."Working closely with Orlagh’s twin sister Gemma, Konstruct were able to create a store that is welcoming, playful, inviting – and the perfect backdrop to explore our collection. This opening marks a very important chapter in the RIXO story.”Amongst several major residential projects, Konstruct is now working on the development of a premium orangery venue in the Cotswolds and a high-end restaurant fitout in London.