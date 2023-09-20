Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Business advisors BDO Northern Ireland have announced Lorraine Nelson as a new partner within its tax team.

Lorraine has a wealth of experience providing tax services to growing businesses based both locally and further afield. Since joining the firm last November, Lorraine has been central in advising on a range of merger and acquisition transactions, and assisting companies implement tax efficient structures.

BDO Northern Ireland – which employs some 150 people and has moved into new offices during a period of growth and investment in the first half of 2023 – has further plans to invest in talent to meet growing client demand.

BDO NI managing partner, Brian Murphy, said: “Lorraine has greatly contributed to our business growth plans over the last year and we are thrilled to welcome her to our leadership team.

“With over 15 years of experience in the world of tax and commercial transactions, Lorraine brings extensive knowledge and a proven track record of delivering exceptional client service. Her expertise and unique insights as a dual UK and Irish qualified tax practitioner will play a pivotal role in the opportunities presented to businesses and investors here in Northern Ireland.”

Brian added: “Northern Ireland’s dynamic business environment has been experiencing remarkable growth in recent years, despite a challenging backdrop. As a trusted advisor, Lorraine applies her expertise in assisting local businesses to grow globally, to manage their tax exposure, and to help to identify opportunities and risks on potential business ventures and acquisitions.

“Her style is refreshing in its practical, commercial and straight-talking manner. I have no doubt that Lorraine’s insights will be key in guiding our clients through the intricacies of the evolving tax landscape.”

On joining the partnership team at BDO NI, Lorraine, who currently lives in Portadown but is originally from Markethill, added: “I am honoured to join BDO Northern Ireland and to be a part of this esteemed team. I look forward to adding to the firm’s legacy of excellence and assisting clients in navigating the complexities of tax and commercial transactions.

“I am committed to being at the forefront of the ever-changing tax legislation here in Northern Ireland, ensuring that our clients benefit from the most up-to-date and efficient tax strategies.