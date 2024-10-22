Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Models from The Boulevard’s seasonal campaign feature content creators Beth McDaniel and Ellen Watson, who both live with Type 1 Diabetes

Northern Ireland’s premier outlet destination, The Boulevard, is celebrating diversity and inclusion with its seasonal campaign, ‘It’s Comfort Season’ this autumn.

Models from the Banbridge campaign include County Down-based content creators Beth McDaniel and Ellen Watson, who both live with Type 1 Diabetes. Known online as ‘The Diabetic Duo’, the pair are advocates for beating the stigma around Diabetes and supporting the community of people who live with the condition.

The campaign was also modelled by India Sasha, award winning influencer and disability-rights activist. The 24-year-old has a rare congenital hand defect called Symbrachydactyly. She begun sharing her journey with her condition back in 2020 and has racked up a following of over half a million on TikTok.

The scheme has just celebrated its busiest summer ever, with a +19% increase in sales. Moving into the ‘golden quarter’ in retail, sales at The Boulevard continue to soar throughout September and into October, with a high volume of shoppers visiting from both sides of the border.

The Boulevard has a strong roster of brands offering up to 70% off each layer, such as kate spade ny, GUESS, Radley, Kurt Geiger, Nike, Levi’s, Under Armour and more.

