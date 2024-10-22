County Down's ‘Diabetic Duo’ star as Northern Ireland retail park champions diversity and inclusion in seasonal campaign
Northern Ireland’s premier outlet destination, The Boulevard, is celebrating diversity and inclusion with its seasonal campaign, ‘It’s Comfort Season’ this autumn.
Models from the Banbridge campaign include County Down-based content creators Beth McDaniel and Ellen Watson, who both live with Type 1 Diabetes. Known online as ‘The Diabetic Duo’, the pair are advocates for beating the stigma around Diabetes and supporting the community of people who live with the condition.
The campaign was also modelled by India Sasha, award winning influencer and disability-rights activist. The 24-year-old has a rare congenital hand defect called Symbrachydactyly. She begun sharing her journey with her condition back in 2020 and has racked up a following of over half a million on TikTok.
The scheme has just celebrated its busiest summer ever, with a +19% increase in sales. Moving into the ‘golden quarter’ in retail, sales at The Boulevard continue to soar throughout September and into October, with a high volume of shoppers visiting from both sides of the border.
The Boulevard has a strong roster of brands offering up to 70% off each layer, such as kate spade ny, GUESS, Radley, Kurt Geiger, Nike, Levi’s, Under Armour and more.
Lesley Poots, marketing manager at The Boulevard, said: “At The Boulevard we place huge value on our community and it is so important to us that we support and represent everyone within it in our campaigns and activations. It is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate local advocates here in Northern Ireland and it’s something every shopper can easily relate to, encouraging them to purchase authentically for themselves.”
