County Down's ‘Diabetic Duo’ star as Northern Ireland retail park champions diversity and inclusion in seasonal campaign

By Claire Cartmill
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 11:04 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 11:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Models from The Boulevard’s seasonal campaign feature content creators Beth McDaniel and Ellen Watson, who both live with Type 1 Diabetes

Northern Ireland’s premier outlet destination, The Boulevard, is celebrating diversity and inclusion with its seasonal campaign, ‘It’s Comfort Season’ this autumn.

Models from the Banbridge campaign include County Down-based content creators Beth McDaniel and Ellen Watson, who both live with Type 1 Diabetes. Known online as ‘The Diabetic Duo’, the pair are advocates for beating the stigma around Diabetes and supporting the community of people who live with the condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Historic family jeweller submits plans for £5.5million Northern Ireland expansio...

The campaign was also modelled by India Sasha, award winning influencer and disability-rights activist. The 24-year-old has a rare congenital hand defect called Symbrachydactyly. She begun sharing her journey with her condition back in 2020 and has racked up a following of over half a million on TikTok.

The scheme has just celebrated its busiest summer ever, with a +19% increase in sales. Moving into the ‘golden quarter’ in retail, sales at The Boulevard continue to soar throughout September and into October, with a high volume of shoppers visiting from both sides of the border.

The Boulevard has a strong roster of brands offering up to 70% off each layer, such as kate spade ny, GUESS, Radley, Kurt Geiger, Nike, Levi’s, Under Armour and more.

Models from The Boulevard campaign include County Down based content creators Beth McDaniel and Ellen Watson, who both live with Type 1 DiabetesModels from The Boulevard campaign include County Down based content creators Beth McDaniel and Ellen Watson, who both live with Type 1 Diabetes
Models from The Boulevard campaign include County Down based content creators Beth McDaniel and Ellen Watson, who both live with Type 1 Diabetes

Lesley Poots, marketing manager at The Boulevard, said: “At The Boulevard we place huge value on our community and it is so important to us that we support and represent everyone within it in our campaigns and activations. It is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate local advocates here in Northern Ireland and it’s something every shopper can easily relate to, encouraging them to purchase authentically for themselves.”

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice