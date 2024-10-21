Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lunn’s the Jewellers is set to expand in Donegall Place which will see the current Rolex showroom more than triple its existing footprint to over 200 square metres

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A third generation retail jewellery business is looking to expand its presence at a historic Belfast location.

Lunn’s the Jewellers is set to expand in Donegall Place in partnership with Rolex. Lunn’s, a family-owned business, purchased the adjoining building to their luxury shopping destination, Queen’s Arcade, in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project representing an investment of £5.5million, will see the current Rolex showroom more than triple its existing footprint to over 200 square metres.

The building at 25-27 Donegall Place is the oldest structure in Donegall Place and the last surviving townhouse dating back to 1791.

Plans have been submitted to Belfast City Council for the new scheme. Conservation architects, Consarc have been advising on the development. It is intended that the new showroom will be completed ahead of The Open Championship which returns to Royal Portrush in July 2025 and of which Rolex are Patron and Official Timekeeper.

The new store, which will retain its original entrance in Queen’s Arcade, will significantly increase its frontage on Donegall Place. It has been designed to an exacting specification by the Rolex Design Team. It features marble flooring, a fluted marble wall, inspired by Rolex’s famous fluted bezel, unique stucco artwork, walnut wood panelling and bespoke Rolex furniture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lunn’s the Jewellers is set to expand their presence in Donegall Place in partnership with Rolex. Lunn’s, a family-owned business, purchased the adjoining building to their luxury shopping destination, Queen’s Arcade, in 2023. The project representing an investment of £5.5 million, will see the current Rolex showroom more than triple its existing footprint to over 200 square metres

The original Rolex showroom at Queen’s Arcade opened in July 2019 just ahead of the 148th Open Championship held at Royal Portrush.

John Lunn, managing director of Lunn’s Jewellers, said: “We are delighted to announce this exciting new project with our partners Rolex. It has been under wraps for many months, and we are thrilled to be able to share the news and spectacular images.

"The new space will allow us to offer our clients an even better experience, fully immersed in the Rolex brand with exceptional hospitality and service. Clients will have the opportunity to view the Rolex range in the very best environment that is on a standard with the world’s leading shopping destinations.”

The building at 25-27 Donegall Place is the oldest structure in Donegall Place and the last surviving townhouse dating back to 1791. Plans for the new Rolex showroom have been submitted to Belfast City Council for the new scheme. Conservation architects, Consarc have been advising on the development. It is intended that the new showroom will be completed ahead of The Open Championship which returns to Royal Portrush in July 2025 and of which Rolex are Patron and Official Timekeeper