The union Unite said its members voted with a 85.3 percent majority to take strike action ‘in pursuit of cost of living pay increase at Hyster-Yale in Craigavon’.

A spokesperson said: “The vote signalled the workforce’s rejection as inadequate of a below inflation 5.5 percent offer – at a time when inflation measured by the RPI-index is running at 11.1 percent.”

The US based company, which manufactors forklifts, celebrated 40 years in Craigavon last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hyster-Yale in Craigavon, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

The union claims a strike by the 300 members, which includes engineering and office staff, ‘will shut the site’.

Unite general Secretary Sharon Graham offered her support to the workforce saying: “This is an overwhelming vote by the workforce at Hyster-Yale and a resounding rejection of a pay offer that does little to protect workers who are facing surging inflation.

“Unite the union’s members across the economy are organising to defend themselves and their households from the cost of living crisis. Our members at Hyster-Yale have the full support of Unite in their fight to secure a genuine pay increase.”

Deputy Regional Secretary for the union in Ireland, Davy Thompson, commended the strength of the ballot result, saying: “The strength of this ballot confirms that workers at Hyster-Yale stand ready to take strike action which will shut down production on Hyster-Yale’s Craigavon site.

“The ball is now squarely in the court of management – they need to return to the table with a pay increase offer that reflects the cost of living pressures our members are experiencing. In the absence of such a move, Unite will be left with no alternative but to notify Hyster-Yale of a commencement date for strike action.”

-