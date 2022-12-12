A Northern Ireland business which converts old and new shipping containers into modern, energy efficient modular buildings has reported bumper growth of 200% over the last six months.

Set up at the height of lockdown, Crossan Container Conversions in Londonderry has also created six jobs across a number of trades including plumbers, joiners and electricians.

Founded by Eoin Crossan, who is a welder by trade, and due to the success in the first year of operation, his wife Claire, a digital marketing manager, joined to oversee the continued growth and business development.

Eoin Crossan, managing director of Crossan Container Conversions, believes the recent surge in business is down to the current cost of living crisis having witness a huge increase in first-time buyers.

He said: “We are delighted with the response we’ve had since setting up the business.

"Our containers are being used for a wide variety of versatile spaces including tiny homes, granny flats, garden rooms, offices, gyms and hairdressers. Because of the current cost of living we are seeing an increase in the number of people, including first-time buyers, choosing them as their homes – particularly couples who are able to live on their parent’s land.

“As well as the cheaper purchase price to a standard home, our customers don’t have the extra worry of how much it will cost them to heat their home as all of our containers are eco-friendly and spray foam insulated which means they are extremely easy to heat.

"We also design the containers for each customer's specific site to maximise sunlight throughout the day and they can also be designed to be solar powered and run 'off grid'.”

Eoin personally works with each customer to create a bespoke design for the end purpose and location and all containers are manufactured from the company’s base in Feeny.

And with a turn-around of just 12 weeks from start to finish, the firm is receiving hundreds of enquiries from throughout the province and there’s further growth plans for next year.

Eoin added: “We can build and fit out a whole container in just 12 weeks and a key advantage is their toughness, stability and longevity so people can rest assured that they are getting a long-lasting space.

Eoin and Claire Crossan of Crossan Container Conversions are pictured as the business, which was set up at the height of lockdown offering modern, energy efficient modular buildings made from new and used shipping containers, reports bumper growth of 200% over the last six months and the creation of six part and full-time jobs

"We have had customers purchase one to live in while their house was being built and when they’d finished using it, they rented it out as an Airbnb. We are also able to lift into place and remove again if required – so they’re also a great option if you’re waiting to see how the current volatile property market goes.

“We’ve had hundreds of enquiries in recent months from across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and ambitious plans for further growth in 2023 so it’s an exciting time for Crossan Container Conversions.”