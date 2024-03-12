Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s official, the news everyone has been waiting for, Curry’s Fun Park in Portrush, is preparing to open its doors this weekend.

Officials have confirmed this Friday (March 15) will be the opening date of the much-loved Northern Ireland attraction as long as ‘everything goes to plan’.

Traditionally the iconic amusements complex, as well as many other businesses on the north coast, reopen in April in anticipation of the thousands of Easter holiday-makers. However this year local businesses, traders and eateries are able to cash-in on St Patrick’s Day and the March Easter season opening a few weeks earlier than in previous years.

Formerly Barry’s Amusements, the popular family funpark attracts thousands of visitors from Easter to September each year and this 2024 season is set to be longer and bigger.

Over the past few weeks, workmen have been busy painting and fixing the premises and rides in anticipation of another busy spring and summer. And last week the seaside town watched in anticipation as the popular Curry’s Helter Skelter was erected as well as the Portrush Ferris Wheel, two signs that the north coast is set to welcome tourists.

A Curry’s spokesperson revealed: “If everything goes to plan, Curry’s hopes to open for the 2024 season on Friday (March 15). At the minute we are feeding the hobby horses and polishing the dodgems in preparation for another fantastically busy fun-filled time.”

Officials also confirmed that staff have been hired and ‘Curry’s are ready’ to welcome visitors initially at the weekends and over the Easter fortnight.

The third year as Curry's Fun Park, the complex was opened in 1926 by the Trufelli family however the site was sold to the Curry family, who are based in Eglinton area of Londonderry, in 2022. The family also operate Curry’s Fun Park in Salthill, Co. Galway.

Although the owners are remaining tight-lipped about new attractions to this year’s park, it is believed there will be a few ‘additions’ to the 2.23 acre complex.

Over the years the Curry family have replaced Northern Ireland's only rollercoaster from the fun park, The Big Dipper, which had been an iconic attraction at the former Barry's Amusement site, with the log flume coaster Aqua Valley.

They have also introduced new rides including Curry’s Crazy Frogs as well as new dodgems, carousel horses and tokens!

The site has been one of Northern Ireland’s most popular tourist attractions for generations and is extremely popular with day trippers. It is a welcome boost to the town and the entire north coast area.