Danske Bank has reopened applications to its higher-level apprenticeship programme Danske Futures for 2024 and is looking for 12 new apprentices to join the bank.

The programme, which first launched in 2018 in partnership with Ulster University, allows students to study part-time for a degree while securing a permanent role within the bank’s personal banking or operations team.

The fully funded programme gives people the opportunity to gain real experience in the bank while they work towards their academic qualification.

The latest graduates from Danske Bank’s apprenticeship scheme

Successful candidates will join the bank in September 2024, and will study a BSc in leading on customer operations, alongside working with different teams in Danske Bank. Graduates from Danske Futures benefit from a range of development opportunities, training and mentoring support from colleagues and clear progression through the beginning of their career path.

The most recent cohort of Danske Futures apprentices graduated in December. Blaine Burns was a part of that graduating class and is now a team manager in the bank’s Mortgage Intermediary Unit: “I was already working as an underwriter in our Mortgage Intermediary Unit when I applied for Danske Futures. I knew I wanted to progress in my career in the bank, but wasn’t sure what path was right for me. When I saw the apprenticeship programme, I thought it sounded perfect. I really wanted to learn and study a degree which was relevant to my job so I could advance in my career and add value to my team and our customers.

“It’s hard to believe the three years have already passed. I feel like my confidence, skills and knowledge have grown so much in that time and I know I’m bringing all of my learnings to my team and to the wider bank. The support I had from my team throughout the programme was invaluable, I had a lot on at home and in work so feeling that from my team was really great. I’m confident that I’ve learnt things I never would have been able to if I’d exclusively studied or worked.

Danske Bank’s Blaine Burns, who graduated from the apprenticeship scheme last month

“I would highly recommend the programme to anyone that’s thinking about what step to take next, whether you’re leaving school or looking for a career change or growth.”

Aisling Howe, early careers lead at Danske Bank at Danske Bank, explained: “Danske Futures has allowed us to bring a wealth of fresh ideas, valuable skills and creativity to the bank. Since our launch, the programme has expanded and we now have four different apprentice programmes and 39 apprentices throughout our business.

“In each of these, it’s clear to see the impact that learning and working has had on our apprentices – their confidence, skills and knowledge have all grown massively, and applying their learning in the workplace has a positive effect on the whole bank.

“The programme is a fantastic opportunity for school leavers to take the first steps into the varied roles that exist within the bank. It is also a great route for those looking for a career change or for further learning and enables apprentices to get a real feel for careers in the bank as they study for a fully funded degree.”

Suzanne Kelly, lecture and programme lead at Ulster University, added: “We are in our fifth year of our partnership with Danske Futures Higher Level Apprenticeship Programme, funded by the Department of Economy.