NI Chamber is inviting member businesses across Northern Ireland to enter the 2024 NI Chamber Business Awards before Friday, June 7.

Recognising and rewarding excellence in local business, the Chamber Business Awards is one of the UK’s most contested and prestigious business award programmes.

NI Chamber will crown local category winners who will go on to compete in the British Chambers of Commerce UK final later this year.

With five categories, the awards are open to member companies of all sizes and from every business sector across the province.

This year, it includes categories recognising exceptional commitment to developing a skilled and diverse workforce, as well as the implementation of cutting-edge technologies and green innovation.

There is also a new award, specifically introduced to celebrate a business which has demonstrated extraordinary levels of commitment to the Northern Ireland economy throughout the year. One company which has experienced significant and sustained international growth will be crowned ‘Global Business of the Year.’

Encouraging firms to enter, Suzanne Wylie, chief executive at NI Chamber, said: “At NI Chamber, we’re committed to providing member companies with opportunities to raise their profile and share success stories. Whether its commitment to people, the planet or the economy, our members are excelling in so many ways and entering the Chamber Awards is the perfect way to celebrate that.

"These awards are a superb local and national platform for our member companies, with many examples of NI firms going on to pick up national accolades in the UK final.

“The application process is free, simple and straightforward, so we’re encouraging every single one of our members to get involved and submit their entry online.”

The Chamber Business awards are exclusively for NI Chamber members. It is free for them to enter. Entries must be submitted via the online entry form on NI Chamber’s website before 5pm on Friday 7 June 2024. The five categories are:

People and Work Business of the Year

The Digital Revolution Business of the Year

Green Innovation Business of the Year

Local Economy of the Future Business of the Year