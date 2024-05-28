Lisburn man appointed new director of Northern Ireland distribution firm
Northern Ireland distribution firm GM Marketing is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brian Magennis as the new commercial director.
Operating from strategic hubs across the UK and Ireland and utilising its Belfast base for access to EU markets, GM Marketing is a prominent player in the distribution, sales and marketing sectors, consistently delivering excellence and innovation for its brand partners.
Brian from Lisburn, said: “I am looking forward to working with our various FMCG ( fast-moving consumer goods) brands to unlock the huge potential I can see for our partners. I plan to use our close relationships with retailers across the island of Ireland and GB to navigate the complexities of the retail landscape with the ultimate goal of maximising sales for our partners.
“At GM Marketing, we understand that every brand is different, and we work closely with our partners to develop customised strategies that deliver results. We like to think that we are more than just a distributor, we’re the partner of choice for brands who want to grow. We are small enough to care about every single brand we work with and big enough to make an impact for the brands we champion.”
Brian brings with him over 25 years of FMCG experience including senior roles in C&C Group, Britvic Ireland, PRM Group and most recently Musgrave NI.
Brian continued: “Throughout my career I have enjoyed significant successes with leading brands and businesses, and I have led customer teams in the delivery of commercial strategies across all channels in GB and Ireland.”
Brian joins GM Marketing at an exciting time in its evolution: “GM Marketing continues to grow its business across the UK and Ireland; we’re creating new jobs, extending our facilities and boosting sales for all of our partners. We operate in all major channels, including grocery, convenience, wholesale, foodservice and licenced.
“With a focus on comprehensive service, GM Marketing excels in logistics, including customs navigation from owned warehouses, and remains at the cutting edge of evolving market regulations, including the Windsor Framework. Our expert team works with diverse brands at a grass roots level; we’re an extension of the brands we work with, noted through our long-term relationships such as the 20-year success with Tilda.
“We have a strong commercial team focused on success. Our national account management team, principal controllers and field sales, service over 1,500 calls monthly across over 700 accounts, unlocking unparalleled expertise to propel brands to new heights. Our in-house marketing team allows us to craft compelling shopper and trade marketing initiatives that strike a chord with target consumers and return measurable outcomes. We pride ourselves on our proactive communication and collaborative approach, ensuring that brands receive the attention and support they need to thrive in our local markets.”
Brian concluded: “Trust is the unwavering cornerstone of our business, ensuring reliability and integrity in everything we do. Partnering with GM Marketing guarantees not just shelf presence, but market penetration, consumer engagement and market insight, all driving growth and success for your brand.”
