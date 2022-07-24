The small family began producing school buses for Northern Ireland’s educational departments, followed by conventional single deck buses and coaches for many UK operators.

During the 80s, the company’s growth took a huge leap, thanks to contracts for London, as well as other major UK bus companies and operators in Hong Kong and Singapore.

The firm moved into administration in early October 2019 after a fall in orders due to a general fall in the market for new buses, among other issues, before being saved by a new owner Jo Bamford.

Trade and Investment Minister Jonathan Bell is pictured at Ballymena bus builder Wrightbus in 2015 with Mark Nodder (Wrightbus), William Wright (Wrightbus) and Steven Francey (Wrightbus). Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The story begins when Robert and William started their business in a tin shed in 1946.

During its early years, the company was known for re-bodying vehicles.

In 1950, the company’s first major achievement saw them build and delivered buses for the Tyrone County Education Committee.

During the 60s the firm went from a small group of people to a large group of high achievers known as Wrightbus with Robert and William the company’s backbone.

In 1973 Wrightbus delivered a fleet of buses to Greater Manchester, popularly known as GM Buses.

Wrightbus ushered in the 1980s by beginning the production of high-end luxury coaches. The firm created a coach that many said was ahead of its time in terms of design, known as the Contour.

In 2001 Wrightbus started testing an articulated bus, often known as a bendy bus, on the popular London route 207.

The firm also launched its Gemini buses in London that same year. By 2004, Wrightbus produced the 1,000th Gemini bus for Arriva London, barely three years after its inception.

In 2012, inspired by the original AEC Routemaster, Wrightbus introduced the ‘Boris bus’.

It was noted for having a rear open platform with ‘hop-on hop-off”’capability, similar to the original Routemaster.

Soon after Wrightbus began developing hybrid-electric, full-electric, and hydrogen-powered buses.

Prior to being awarded his knighthood, in 2016 William because the first well known business person in the Province to speak out in support of Brexit.

He told his local newspaper, the Ballymena Guardian: “I am totally in favour of getting out.”

When the company went into administration in 2019 former employees and their families held a protest outside Green Pastures church which is linked to William’s son Jeff, a majority shareholder of Wrightbus and pastor at the church at the time.

With jobs on the line, workers expressed concern that money donated to the church had weakened the business.

The Wright family said a fall in demand for buses was the reason for the collapse.

Even amid the storm, when Sir William arrived at the church he received applause from the workers.

After the service, he met some of the men standing outside and said: “I am sorry folks, hopefully everything will work out.”

A short time later Jo Bamford – son of Lord Bamford, the JCB diggers billionaire – agreed a deal to buy the firm earlier this month.

Led by Mr Bamford, Wrightbus launched the world’s first double decker Hydrogen bus in 2020.

In 2021, the company reached another milestone on its path to a greener future, unveiling its newest zero-emission bus, the Blue Electroliner BEV.

Sir William was the founding chairman of Ballymena Business Centre and for 10 years gave of his time on a voluntary basis to serve the local Ballymena community.

Chief executive Melanie Christie Boyle MBE said: “Sir William was passionate about enterprise and never forgot his humble beginnings.