Deloitte and Catalyst have today announced a new partnership which will establish a new hub for entrepreneurs in Belfast city centre.

Deloitte is partnering with Catalyst – an independent, non-profit science and technology hub - to activate the ground floor of the iconic Ewart Warehouse, part of its new Northern Ireland headquarters in The Ewart, to create Catalyst Bedford Street. This is expected to attract a range of local startups and scaling companies to the historic Linen Quarter.

The new co-working space will feature over 90 desks in open plan areas and studios, a number of meeting pods and individual call booths, a presentation and events space and a cafe. The cafe will be run by award-winning social enterprise the NOW Group.

Deloitte has a long-standing working relationship with Catalyst and shares its vision for inclusive growth in Northern Ireland. The firm’s decision to create the innovation hub and partner with Catalyst aligns with its regional strategy and commitment to making a positive impactive in the local community and economy.

Jackie Henry, managing partner for people and purpose at Deloitte, and office senior partner in Belfast, said: “At Deloitte, our purpose is to make an impact that matters. In Northern Ireland we continue to make bold choices and lead the way when it comes to fostering collaboration, driving innovation and shared prosperity.

"Deloitte is always looking for ways to maximise value and this exciting new venture with Catalyst is the latest demonstration of our commitment to playing an active role in the growth of our local economy and further development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem here in Belfast.

Pictured at Deloitte’s offices at The Ewart Warehouse, the site of the new Catalyst Bedford Street hub, are Maeve Monaghan from NOW Group, Jackie Henry from Deloitte and Steve Orr from Catalyst

“Our new office brings Deloitte’s expertise in Belfast together under one roof in a building designed to foster even greater collaboration between teams. Partnering with Catalyst to establish the innovation hub in our building perfectly aligns with that aim and will be of huge benefit to our people and clients. Deloitte also has a long association with NOW Group and I’m delighted they will be operating the new cafe.”

Steve Orr, chief executive of Catalyst, explained: “Catalyst is committed to identifying and investing in opportunities that empower entrepreneurs and drive innovation across Northern Ireland. We remain focused on fostering an environment where innovative companies can thrive and make a lasting impact.

“We have considered a number of options to expand our footprint into the city centre but when Deloitte offered us the chance to partner and establish Catalyst Bedford Street here it made perfect sense. Once a cornerstone of the world-leading linen industry, the Ewart Building has witnessed the ebb and flow of entrepreneurship for generations.

“It will be a bridge between Belfast’s entrepreneurial past and its future, a nod to the pioneers who built industries that changed the world and a platform for those who will shape tomorrow’s economy.”

Pictured at Deloitte’s offices at The Ewart Warehouse, the site of the new Catalyst Bedford Street hub, are Mervyn Whatley from Catalyst, Maeve Monaghan from NOW Group, Jackie Henry from Deloitte, Steve Orr from Catalyst, and Marie Doyle from Deloitte

In future, Catalyst will host elements of its entrepreneurship programmes from the new hub, including workshops for INVENT, CoFounders and Hello Possible.

NOW Group is an award-winning social enterprise which provides support and training for people with learning difficulties and disabilities to help them gain sustainable employment. It is known for its innovative social enterprises like Loaf Catering, which delivers high-quality catering services while creating employment opportunities.

Maeve Monaghan, CEO of NOW Group, added: “Loaf Catering being named as the new cafe operator for the Ewart Building is the latest exciting step in NOW Group’s partnership with Deloitte, which began five years ago and has already created multiple social value and supply chain opportunities.