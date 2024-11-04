Bazaarvoice has announced a new social content solution for retail customers, Vibe – the company has a team of 120 engineers and product specialist based in Belfast who have played a key role in building the new platform

Leading user-generated content and social commerce specialist Bazaarvoice has launched a new platform for content strategy and execution, marking a significant shift in the content management space.

Bazaarvoice VibeTM is a game-changing, comprehensive solution designed to help marketers source, amplify and optimize user and creator generated content across all channels, all from one place.

Bazaarvoice Vibe brings together the power of creator marketing, social media marketing, social commerce and product sampling into one seamless solution, enabling brands to source, amplify, and optimize compelling community-led, authentic content strategies that drive results from reach to revenue across every consumer touchpoint. Vibe also comes with persona-based near real-time analytics and dashboards for content, creator and campaign effectiveness along with earned media value and revenue contribution insights.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Bazaarvoice has had a Belfast operation since 2017. The Belfast team has been credited with supporting the global growth of the business, employing 120 highly skilled engineers and product specialists, powering the technology behind customer reviews, social commerce and UGC for major brands including Walmart, River Island, and Boots.

Simon Loxham, vice president of client experience at Bazaarvoice Belfast, said: “Vibe is unique in this space and a real industry first, bringing customers the benefits of our creator marketing, social media marketing, social commerce and product sampling offering in one comprehensive solution. It is a gamer changer – we’re making it easy for brands to power their UGC and creator campaigns from a single solution. What once required multiple tools can now be handled by a single integrated product.

“I’m proud of the work of our engineers and product specialists in Belfast and across the wider business in bringing this vision to life. We’re really excited about Vibe and the transformative impact it will have on marketing campaigns for major brands globally.”