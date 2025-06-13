Demolition of iconic derelict Belfast landmark for nearly 900-bed student scheme backed for approval
Plans for a purpose built managed student accommodation (PBMSA) scheme of almost 900 rooms at a landmark site in Belfast have been recommended for approval.
The application site is focused on 39 Corporation Street which is a vacant office development constructed in about 1990.
The site is one of the most recognisable buildings within the northern part of the city centre with critical views primarily from Corporation Street, Dunbar Link and the M3 Lagan Bridge.
Most recently, the building was occupied by the Civil Service, but has been vacant since 2022.
Acting on behalf of Corporation Street Properties, TSA Planning is seeking permission to demolish the current building at 39 Corporation Street to pave the way for a new building.
Encompassing 895 rooms, the PBMSA would be arranged across nine to 20 storey building blocks with communal facilities, internal and external communal amenity space including landscaped courtyard and roof terraces and ancillary accommodation.
The site is in an accessible location for new PBMSA development and within walking distance of the new Ulster University campus.
Having regard to the Development Plan and material considerations, a report to be scrutinised by Belfast's planning committee next week has recommended that planning permission is granted subject to conditions and a section 76 planning agreement.
The proposed building is considered to be of a high-quality design, appropriate to its location, and will regenerate the site.
Elkstone Partners is behind the plans.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.