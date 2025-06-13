Acting on behalf of Corporation Street Properties, TSA Planning is seeking permission to demolish the current building at 39 Corporation Street to pave the way for a new building

Encompassing 895 rooms, the PBMSA would be arranged across nine to 20 storey building blocks with communal facilities, internal and external communal amenity space including landscaped courtyard and roof terraces and ancillary accommodation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for a purpose built managed student accommodation (PBMSA) scheme of almost 900 rooms at a landmark site in Belfast have been recommended for approval.

The application site is focused on 39 Corporation Street which is a vacant office development constructed in about 1990.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is one of the most recognisable buildings within the northern part of the city centre with critical views primarily from Corporation Street, Dunbar Link and the M3 Lagan Bridge.

Most recently, the building was occupied by the Civil Service, but has been vacant since 2022.

Acting on behalf of Corporation Street Properties, TSA Planning is seeking permission to demolish the current building at 39 Corporation Street to pave the way for a new building.

Encompassing 895 rooms, the PBMSA would be arranged across nine to 20 storey building blocks with communal facilities, internal and external communal amenity space including landscaped courtyard and roof terraces and ancillary accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is in an accessible location for new PBMSA development and within walking distance of the new Ulster University campus.

Having regard to the Development Plan and material considerations, a report to be scrutinised by Belfast's planning committee next week has recommended that planning permission is granted subject to conditions and a section 76 planning agreement.

The proposed building is considered to be of a high-quality design, appropriate to its location, and will regenerate the site.