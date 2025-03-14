Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly pictured with representatives of many of the organisations from Northern Ireland who attended events in Washington DC throughout the week

During a week of events in Washington, the deputy First Minister met with U.S. President Donald Trump and highlighted the importance of the long-standing relationship between NI and the U.S. and how we can build on it

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said her series of engagements in Washington this week provided an opportunity to champion the case for Northern Ireland and show that we are open for business.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly pictured at Capitol Hill, Washington DC.

She said: “This is Northern Ireland's time to shine. We reap the benefits of a strong economic connection with the U.S. and the purpose of my visit this week has been to shine a spotlight on Northern Ireland as an exciting place for business and investment.

“From the U.S. President to Senators and key policy makers, we have had unparalleled access and the reaction has been really positive.

“We have been very clear that growing a globally competitive and sustainable economy is one of our priorities and our relationship with the U.S. is vital when it comes to delivering this.

“We are home to world-leading sectors in technology, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, and renewable energy and it was important to promote those key sectors and encourage further U.S. investment.

“We have a unique and compelling story to tell. This week was an opportunity to deepen those economic and cultural ties, foster new investment opportunities and showcase Northern Ireland as a great place to work, live and invest so that we can ensure a more prosperous future for all.”