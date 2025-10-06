Killultagh Group Director, Sinead Boyd with Alderman Amanda Grehan, Lord Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh Council

Killultagh’s completion of phase one at KH1 Business Park marks huge milestone in the Lisburn facility — one of the largest industrial builds in the local area in recent years — and signals the beginning of a wider 400,000 sq. ft. development across 31 acres, with planning now underway for phase two

Belfast property development company, Killultagh, has completed the first build in KH1 Business Park, a £10 million industrial unit at Knockmore Hill, Lisburn.

The 106,000 sq. ft state-of-the-art facility marks one of the largest industrial builds in the Belfast and Lisburn area in recent years, and represents a major milestone in Northern Ireland’s industrial growth.

Delivered by contractors TSL Limited in an impressive timeframe of under 14 weeks, the building sets a new benchmark for modern, sustainable industrial construction in the region. The facility will accommodate manufacturing and administrative operations, with the creation of more than 100 jobs for the local area.

Key features of the purpose-built development include 11m eaves height to production area, roof design to accommodate photovoltaic panels to South-facing roofs, optimised rooflight design to reduce dependence on artificial lighting, and a high-performance cladding system with excellent thermal properties to improve energy efficiency.

KH1 Business Park has the potential to facilitate up to 400,000sq ft. of industrial accommodation, spanning across 31 acres of land. The completed site will support a diverse mix of uses including manufacturing, storage, and light industrial operations. With excellent transport links providing quick access to Belfast and Dublin, positioned as a key industrial hub in Northern Ireland, bringing substantial employment to the area.

Planning is being lodged for the next phase of development at KH1, comprising a 25,500 sq. ft. light industrial unit. Designed with flexibility in mind; retainment as a single unit or sub-divided into three self-contained units of 8,500 sq. ft., making it particularly attractive to front-facing trade occupiers.

The project demonstrates the capacity of Lisburn to support large-scale industrial development, strengthening its position as a hub for investment and long-term economic expansion.

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Mayor of LCC said: “Developments of this scale are rare, and its successful completion highlights both the demand for and potential of this area as a centre for business.

“It is encouraging to see a focus on job creation, sustainability and long-term economic growth that will benefit Lisburn & Castlereagh council and beyond. I look forward to seeing the next stage of development take shape and continue to transform Knockmore Hill into an economic hub for the local area.”

Killultagh Group director, Sinead Boyd, explained: “We are delighted to have reached completion on the first phase of this development, representing a major investment in the local economy and helping to drive industrial growth.

“From the outset, our vision has been to create a modern, flexible industrial space that not only meets the needs of today’s occupiers but also supports sustainable growth for generations to come.”

Earlier this year, Killultagh strengthened its portfolio with the acquisition of Kilwee Business Park, 170,000 sq. ft. of multi-purpose units, alongside the ongoing development of 10 acres of mixed-use warehousing in Crossgar, Co. Down. These strategic investments underline the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, flexible business space across Northern Ireland.