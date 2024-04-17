Digital technology firm gets multimillion-pound development plans approved for new Belfast headquarters
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans by Digital technology company Kainos for new multimillion-pound headquarters in Belfast have been approved.
Planning permission was granted by Belfast City Council at the Planning Committee meeting last night (Tuesday) at Bankmore Square on Dublin Road, Belfast.
The application is for Kainos’ Bankmore Exchange HQ and for Queen's University to develop purpose-built managed student accommodation next to the Kainos building, signifying a major investment in the regeneration of the City’s Linen Quarter.
The construction of the new Kainos headquarters is set to begin in September and the project is scheduled for completion within 24 months, with Kainos aiming to take occupancy in early 2027. Meanwhile, Queen's University is planning to welcome students to their new facilities for the beginning of the September 2026 academic year.
The investment is an integral part of Kainos’ ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainable growth. The project will provide a state-of-the-art workspace for its people and contribute significantly to the economic and social fabric of Belfast.
As planned, Kainos’ temporary leasing agreement with Trademarket, a food and retail space currently occupying the site, will end on July 31 2024. The partnership generated significant support for the local community, including a substantial £60,000 contribution made by Kainos to The Trussell Trust food bank, received from the rental proceeds over the past number of years.
Russell Sloan, CEO at Kainos, said: “We are delighted to have received planning approval, and it is exciting to know we will be moving into our new headquarters at Bankmore Exchange in just a few years.
"This development not only marks a significant milestone in our journey but also reaffirms our commitment to Belfast, the city where Kainos was founded. As we look to the future, we are eager to continue making a positive impact, driving growth, and creating new opportunities in the region. I would also like to take a moment to thank Trademarket for their partnership. As they move on to new ventures, we wish them every success.”
Kainos is dedicated to fostering community development and enhancing the technological landscape in Belfast. The company is eager to see the positive changes its new headquarters will bring to the local community and industry.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.