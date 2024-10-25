Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites.
OpenTable have compiled a list of the most frequently booked restaurants this October with the top 10 all located in Belfast.
The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these restaurants in the coming weeks?
2. The Cloth Ear, Belfast provides patrons with a pleasing twist on the quintessential Irish Pub. We are nestled in the oldest quarter of Belfast and we’ve woven a rich seam of our wonderful Victorian heritage into what is ultimately a thoroughly modern experience. At The Cloth Ear the welcome is warm and the atmosphere convivial. We invite you to join us as we celebrate the gentle art of conversation. Our drinks list combines classic creations and innovative ideas. From punch bowls to hoptails and wine by the keg, we’ve carefully crafted an eclectic array of drinks to quench your thirst, tickle your tastebuds and get the conversation flowing. We are story tellers and we look forward to hearing your story too. No shaggy dogs, no braggarts, no windbags. Just tall tales, All Tables reservations are for dining unfortunately we do not take drinks only bookings. Photo: u
3. Berts Jazz Bar, Belfast encapsulates the sleek elegance of the art deco era, complimented by the very best in live jazz, fabulous cocktails and mouth-watering food. Transport yourself back to the Art Deco glamour of 1930’s New York and the Jazz Age in Belfast’s only dedicated Jazz bar and restaurant: Berts Bar at The Merchant Hotel. Soak up the sophisticated atmosphere and let the cool jazz melodies wash over you. A handpicked list of cocktails completes the extensive drinks selection. A French bistro style menu is complemented by an extensive wine list and, of course, exemplary service. Berts offers live jazz seven nights a week. All table reservations are for dining purposes only, unfortunately we do not take drinks only bookings. Please Note Live Jazz Performances for Friday & Saturday evenings are from 9pm-12pm Photo: u
4. Wolff Grill at Titanic Hotel Belfast. Winner of 'Hotel Restaurant of the Year' for Ulster and All Ireland at the Irish Hotel Awards 2022. Our team of award-winning chefs led by Nigel Mannion, have launched a brand new concept for The Wolff Grill. The Wolff Grill, every visit promises a refined yet casual dining experience in an intimate and relaxed bistro setting. Indulge in luxury dining with our carefully crafted menu, perfect for romantic dinners, family-friendly lunches, or business gatherings. Savour the finest cuts of meat during our steak night or explore our diverse offerings, including gluten-free options and vegan delights. Whether you're joining us for a pre-theatre bite or a leisurely weeknight dinner, you can elevate every dining experience with us. Immerse yourself in romance at one of Belfast's most enchanting dining destinations, where waterfront views and our Titanic connection create an ambience like no other. Our locally sourced ingredients pay homage to Northern Ireland's flavours Photo: u
5. Bullitt hotel's award-winning restaurant Taylor & Clay Grill, boasts an open kitchen built around an incredible bespoke Asador wood-fired grill. Head chef Saul O’Reilly’s talented team cook the best local meat, fresh seafood and vegetables over roaring flames using charcoal and ash wood sourced from sustainable local forests. Why not enjoy after-dinner drinks in the lobby or move upstairs for cocktails and city views in Babel, the hotel's incredible rooftop bar and garden. Photo: u
