A highly specialised solicitor, Jason will be focusing on growing insolvency services within the firm as it continues to expand its client offering.Joining Millar McCall Wylie from a national firm where he was partner, Jason brings many years of experience in dealing with corporate and personal insolvency in Northern Ireland.“Joining Millar McCall Wylie to grow the firm’s insolvency services is a fantastic opportunity,” Jason Byrne said.“The firm has proven itself to be extremely well regarded by its clients and peers across all its services and the fact that this is a locally-owned, independent firm was a major draw for me. There is huge benefit for clients being able to access multiple areas of legal support under one roof and I believe that really sets the firm apart. I am very proud to be stepping into the role of director and helping shape the future of the firm in my area of expertise.”