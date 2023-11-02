Director appointed at Northern Ireland law firm to lead on new area of expertise
Northern Ireland law firm Millar McCall Wylie has appointed Jason Byrne as director.
A highly specialised solicitor, Jason will be focusing on growing insolvency services within the firm as it continues to expand its client offering.Joining Millar McCall Wylie from a national firm where he was partner, Jason brings many years of experience in dealing with corporate and personal insolvency in Northern Ireland.“Joining Millar McCall Wylie to grow the firm’s insolvency services is a fantastic opportunity,” Jason Byrne said.“The firm has proven itself to be extremely well regarded by its clients and peers across all its services and the fact that this is a locally-owned, independent firm was a major draw for me. There is huge benefit for clients being able to access multiple areas of legal support under one roof and I believe that really sets the firm apart. I am very proud to be stepping into the role of director and helping shape the future of the firm in my area of expertise.”
Managing partner at the Belfast firm Jan Cunningham described Jason’s role as a significant step in its development: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Jason Byrne, an experienced and highly regarded insolvency solicitor, to our team.“We are constantly looking at how we can enhance our already broad client offering as the firm continues to scale. Our mission is centred around being there for people at all stages in life – both from a personal and business legal perspective – and incorporating expert insolvency services through Jason’s appointment is a significant development in the evolution of Millar McCall Wylie.”