Northern Ireland’s premier D&I leadership event returns to Titanic Belfast on October 8, uniting over 300 leaders to explore inclusion in a rapidly evolving world

Northern Ireland’s premier event for Diversity and Inclusion leadership will be hosted by Diversity Mark at their annual summit on October 8 in Titanic Belfast focusing on the theme of 'Driving Value: Inclusion in an Ever-Changing Landscape'.

A transformative one-day event, the 2025 Diversity Mark Summit will bring together over 300 thought leaders, business executives and inclusion advocates from across all sectors with attendees engaging in a full day programme featuring expert keynote speakers and insightful breakout sessions.

As the first keynote speaker to be announced, Richard Mihalic, Senior Manager Inclusive Diversity at Allstate, will share the company’s journey to bring clarity and focus on its continued evolution of Inclusive Diversity.

Commenting at the Summit launch, director of Diversity Mark Christine White, said: “In this ever-changing landscape, discussions on diversity can often be challenging but now more than ever, diversity and inclusion must be a standing agenda item for businesses seeking sustainable growth.

"At Diversity Mark we have seen diversity and inclusion transform organisations by enhancing collaboration, encouraging curiosity, and driving success across the board and we are delighted to announce Richard as one of our first confirmed keynote speakers who will share insights from their leadership in Inclusive Diversity.

“As well as showcasing real-world examples of the positive impact diversity can have on your organisation, Richard will explore both the challenges and the critical importance of maintaining a consistent and authentic approach to inclusion across global markets and we would encourage anyone who is interested in this area to attend and see the difference inclusion in the workplace can make to your organisation.”

Sponsored by Allstate, the Summit is also an opportunity for NI’s business leaders to build new connections, share best practice to drive meaningful change and equip attendees with fresh practical strategies and insights on how to create more inclusive and supportive workplaces for everyone.

This inspirational annual gathering will offer global and local perspectives on increasing innovation and learning, retaining top talent and reimagining diversity and inclusions impact.

With a wealth of resources for attendees to put into place purposeful action to ensure their organisations innovate and cultivate inclusive progress, the event is especially timely as companies navigate shifting geopolitics, changing workforce expectations, and rapid technological change.

Stephen McKeown, managing director, Allstate Northern Ireland, added: “We’re proud to once again headline the Diversity Mark Summit 2025 – Driving Value: Inclusion in an Ever-Changing Landscape. Inclusive Diversity is at the heart of Allstate—it shapes how we lead, innovate, and grow. A culture where every voice is heard drives value for our customers and impact in our communities.

"This summit is a powerful reminder of the business and human value of true inclusion. In Every Voice. In Every Step. In Every Success.”

Diversity Mark is the only independent not-for-profit Diversity and Inclusion Accreditation in Northern Ireland and has to date accredited almost 200 organisations across the UK and Ireland on their path to a more inclusive workplace.