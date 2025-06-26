Software NI welcomes Citi to its membership in a strategic push for tech growth in Northern Ireland. Picture is Neil Hutcheson, CEO of Software NI, Carla McGlynn, managing director at Citi, tech site lead Belfast and Mark McCormack, chair of Software NI, CTO of Aflac and MD Aflac Northern Ireland

Global financial services powerhouse Citi has officially joined Software NI, the representative body for Northern Ireland’s software industry, marking a significant milestone in the organisation’s mission to position the region as a global leader in software innovation.

With more than 1,500 technology professionals based in Belfast, Citi’s membership adds a powerful voice and substantial expertise to Software NI’s growing coalition, now comprising over 130 local organisations.

The move is a major endorsement of the group’s ambitious “50 and 5 by 35” strategy — aiming to double the number of software jobs in Northern Ireland to 50,000 and contribute £5 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the economy by 2035.

"Citi is a phenomenal addition to our membership” said Neil Hutcheson, chief executive of Software NI

“Citi is not only one of the largest employers in Northern Ireland, but a global technology leader actively shaping the future of how the industry operates.

"The recent launch of generative AI tools across their global workforce underlines a commitment to innovation and remaining at the forefront. Their presence in our membership strengthens our collective voice in influencing policy, supporting strategy, and accelerating the development of the software industry in Northern Ireland. It underlines our commitment to ensuring companies large and small, global and indigenous, work together for the greater good.”

Citi recently launched generative AI (Gen AI) tools to thousands of employees, empowering teams to make faster decisions, streamline repetitive tasks, and boost overall productivity - while maintaining robust risk governance. These tools are being rolled out in a thoughtful, measured way that reflects Citi’s global standards of security and innovation.

“Joining Software NI is an exciting step for us,” added Carla McGlynn, managing director leading global teams at Citi and tech site lead for Citi Belfast

“We’re proud of the significant tech footprint we’ve built in Belfast and see strong alignment between our goals and Software NI’s mission. As we continue to scale technologies like generative AI across our global business, we look forward to collaborating with other members to help position Northern Ireland at the forefront of the digital landscape and economic opportunity.”

As the voice of the software industry in the region, Software NI continues to build momentum by bringing together key stakeholders from private industry, education, and government.