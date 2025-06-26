The new look Choice team at a recent staff event... Graeme Greenwood, senior development officer, Katrina Dodds, senior call advisor, Siobhan Graham, housing officer, Edel McLaughlin, HR & training officer, Max Petrushkin, financial inclusion officer and Maire Patton, HR admin officer

The merger announcement will bring more than 13,300 homes under the Choice Group management brand and more than 30 Connswater employees have fully transferred to Choice

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the largest independent housing associations in Northern Ireland, Choice Group and Belfast’s Connswater Homes Ltd have completed their merger, formally bringing almost 13,300 homes under the Choice Group brand.

The agreement will unlock further opportunities for investment in new homes across Northern Ireland whilst continuing to meet the needs of tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Choice currently provides 12,000 homes to meet the diverse needs of tenants and residents in Northern Ireland, with another 1,042 in development.

With 1,285 units across several schemes and a further 161 in development, Connswater Homes Ltd provided much needed quality affordable homes for almost 50 years. With an initial focus in the East Belfast area, the association broadened their reach, expanding across all parts of the city, and investing significantly in housing projects throughout Counties Antrim and Down, from Larne to Bangor and Moira.

Both organisations completed a period of consultation with their tenants and staff on the proposals prior to completing the merger.

New Choice tenants will have access to a range of existing tenant support schemes, including financial inclusion, sustainable tenancy support initiatives, and tenant and community engagement through regional networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 30 employees from Connswater Homes Ltd have transferred to the Choice Group across several departments, including tenant & client services, corporate services, finance and development, availing of a range of employee benefits, training and enhanced career prospects.

Announcing the merger, Michael McDonnell, Choice Group chief executive said: “Throughout this process we were acutely aware that this was more than an investment project between two organisations, this was about the future of tenants and their homes - their engagement and contribution was vital to making this a successful outcome for all.