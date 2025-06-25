Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has conferred the Freedom of the Borough on Norman McBurney OBE for his service to industry, sport and wider community. Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford is joined by the new Freeman of the Borough, Norman McBurney OBE. Picture Paul Faith

Norman McBurney OBE honoured for six decades of service to industry, sport and community with Borough’s highest civic award and lasting tribute at Ballymena Showgrounds

Norman McBurney OBE, founder of McBurney Transport, has told of his delight at being awarded the Honorary Freedom of the Borough by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. The award was officially conferred on Mr McBurney during a special ceremony at The Braid today (Wednesday). Elected members agreed on the prestigious award in February 2025 in recognition of Mr McBurney’s lifetime of service to industry, sport and the wider community. Council also agreed to rename the home stand in the main arena at Ballymena Showgrounds in his honour. It followed a motion proposed by Councillor Matthew Warwick, on behalf of Councillor Matthew Armstrong, and was seconded by Councillor Lawrie Philpott. Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, commended Mr McBurney’s unmistakable contribution to the transport industry and the growth of the local economy. “The foundation of this growth has been based on Norman’s personal passion to keep it local, employ local, invest local and support both local businesses and community,” he said. “This ethos and his passion for football led to his involvement and sponsorship of Ballymena United for over 30 years. “It’s Norman’s passion for football and his hometown of Ballymena which Council wishes to acknowledge as the Borough’s gift and legacy. “We are proud to rename the home stand within The Showgrounds’ main arena in his honour.”