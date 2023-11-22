Domino's creates 125 roles with four new stores in Belfast
Domino’s pizza, has opened three new stores in Northern Ireland, with plans to open a fourth new store in January 2024, delivering a total of 125 new roles to the area including store management, pizza chefs, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers.
The Northern Ireland-based stores are the latest in a series of openings, which sees Domino’s on track to open at least 60 stores this year.
The quadruple store opening will see the Belfast area being served by four brand new stores – located in Newtownabbey, Dunmurry and Holywood, and Ballyhackamore which is opening soon.
CEO of Ireland’s largest Domino’s franchise, Sarcon & Karshan Groups, George Bertram, said: “We’re thrilled to see Domino’s grow and become such a favourite across Northern Ireland. To have numerous stores open in the Belfast region in a short space of time allows us to deliver our delicious menu of handcrafted pizzas to even more of our loyal customers across Belfast, as well as seeing a host of new talent join the Domino’s family.”
Mike Racz, CEO of Racz Group and Domino's franchisee, explained: “We are delighted to bring the nation’s favourite pizza to Holywood and surrounding areas of Belfast. As a group, we are certainly passionate about enhancing the local areas we cover; providing not only delicious pizzas but also fantastic career opportunities.”
Domino’s is currently on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our in-store teams and for the upcoming opening of our Ballyhackamore store. These roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a career with the nation’s best loved pizza company.