The quadruple store opening will see Belfast being served by four new restaurants located in Newtownabbey, Dunmurry and Holywood and Ballyhackamore which is opening soon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Domino’s pizza, has opened three new stores in Northern Ireland, with plans to open a fourth new store in January 2024, delivering a total of 125 new roles to the area including store management, pizza chefs, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers.

The Northern Ireland-based stores are the latest in a series of openings, which sees Domino’s on track to open at least 60 stores this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The quadruple store opening will see the Belfast area being served by four brand new stores – located in Newtownabbey, Dunmurry and Holywood, and Ballyhackamore which is opening soon.

Domino’s pizza, has opened three new stores in Northern Ireland, with plans to open a fourth new store in January 2024, delivering a total of 125 new roles to the area including store management, pizza chefs, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers

CEO of Ireland’s largest Domino’s franchise, Sarcon & Karshan Groups, George Bertram, said: “We’re thrilled to see Domino’s grow and become such a favourite across Northern Ireland. To have numerous stores open in the Belfast region in a short space of time allows us to deliver our delicious menu of handcrafted pizzas to even more of our loyal customers across Belfast, as well as seeing a host of new talent join the Domino’s family.”

Mike Racz, CEO of Racz Group and Domino's franchisee, explained: “We are delighted to bring the nation’s favourite pizza to Holywood and surrounding areas of Belfast. As a group, we are certainly passionate about enhancing the local areas we cover; providing not only delicious pizzas but also fantastic career opportunities.”