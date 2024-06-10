Domino’s serves up 25 new roles with opening of new Northern Ireland store
Pizza restaurant Domino’s has opened its newest store in Northern Ireland with the launch of Ballyhackamore in Belfast.
The highly anticipated store is the latest in a series of openings across the city, delivering a total of 25 new roles to the area, including store management, pizza chefs, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers.
To mark the official store launch, ALL Domino’s in Northern Ireland will be offering customers a range of special offers and deals, including an exclusive opening offer of 50% off their order until June 30 2024.
Domino’s has much to celebrate in Belfast this year, not only with the opening of both Ballyhackamore and Moira this June, but marking the first birthday of Domino’s Newtownabbey and Domino’s Dunmurry, while Domino’s North Belfast will also be marking 20 years of delivering fresh pizza to the local community.
Chief executive of Ireland’s largest Domino’s franchise, Shorecal, George Bertram, who has opened Newtownabbey, Dunmurry and now, Ballyhackamore, said: “We’re thrilled to see Domino’s grow and become such a favourite across Northern Ireland and we are delighted to bring the nation’s favourite pizza to Ballyhackamore and the surrounding areas of Belfast.
"To have numerous stores open in the Belfast region in a short space of time allows us to deliver our delicious menu of handcrafted pizzas to even more of our loyal customers across Belfast, as well as seeing a host of new talent join the Domino’s family.”
Domino’s is currently on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our in-store teams. These roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a career with the nation’s best loved pizza company.
Local pizza fans can now order Domino’s firm favourites, including Pepperoni Passion and Vegi Supreme, as well as the recently launched £4 lunch offer, featuring smaller items from the menu, including 7-inch Cheeky Little pizzas, a selection of hot and cheesy wraps as well as 4 chicken strippers, 4 chicken kickers, 4 chicken wings and fries, each portion for just £4. Cookies are also available on the lunch menu at £3 for two.
