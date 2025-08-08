Glaze Digital celebrates two major milestones – the launch of its 250th Shopify-powered website and its clients collectively surpassing £20 million in monthly online sales

Belfast shopify e-commerce agency Glaze Digital is celebrating two major milestones: the successful launch of its 250th Shopify-powered website and its clients collectively surpassing £20 million in monthly online sales.

The agency, known for its expertise in Shopify development and digital marketing, has played a pivotal role in helping local and international businesses—from ambitious startups to established brands—scale and thrive in the competitive world of online retail.

Mark Kelso, director of Glaze Digital, commented: "Reaching £20 million in monthly client sales and delivering our 250th Shopify e-commerce website is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and technical excellence of our team.

"Every project we undertake is designed to drive growth, and seeing our clients achieve such phenomenal success is what motivates us every day. We look forward to continuing to empower businesses with cutting-edge e-commerce solutions that keep them ahead of the curve."

Glaze Digital has earned a reputation for delivering high-performing e-commerce websites tailored to the needs of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The agency provides a full suite of services, including Shopify website development, digital strategy, conversion optimization, and ongoing support, ensuring businesses can maximize their online potential.

Among its impressive roster of local clients are The Walk In Wardrobe, Gordons Chemists, Bellamianta Luxury Tanning and BLK BOX Fitness demonstrating the agency’s impact across diverse commercial sectors.

Miles Canning, commercial director of BLK BOX Fitness cites the expertise provided by Glaze Digital as central to his business’ online sales success.

He explained: “Working with the Glaze team has been a refreshing experience for our e-commerce team. After mixed experiences with other agencies, Glaze quickly became part of the BLK BOX team, bringing Shopify expertise, practical ideas and fast implementation. Their modular design approach helped us regain control of our store and drive improvements in conversion rates and user engagement through bespoke CRO optimisations.