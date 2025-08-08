Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector, which generates an estimated £16 billion in economic value and supports nearly 100,000 jobs, will come together next month for its largest industry event of the year

With £16bn in economic value and nearly 100,000 jobs at stake, key players from across Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector unite to discuss innovation, supply chains, and the future of industry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector, which generates an estimated £16 billion in economic value and supports nearly 100,000 jobs, will come together next month for its largest industry event of the year.

Around 2,500 delegates are expected to attend the Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition on Thursday, September 11. The one-day event, in partnership with Queen's University Belfast and The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), will bring together key figures from across the region’s engineering, production, and supply chain sectors for focused discussions on productivity, digital transformation, skills, and innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manufacturing accounts for around 14% of Northern Ireland’s GDP, well above the UK average of 9.8%, and is responsible for approximately 11% of total employment, according to recent data from Manufacturing NI.

The sector remains a vital pillar of the Northern Ireland economy, with recent analysis from the industry highlighting its continued strength despite ongoing global supply chain pressures and rising costs. While other UK regions have struggled to regain pre-pandemic output levels, Northern Ireland’s manufacturers have shown greater resilience and growth.

“This event has grown year on year, and we’re delighted to bring it to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in 2025,” said Colin Murphy, founder and chairman of Premier Publishing & Events.

“The new venue allows us to grow alongside the sector and continue delivering an event that’s shaped around real challenges, practical solutions, and long-term industry impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to welcoming new and returning voices from across Northern Ireland’s industrial community.”

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Lord Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and Colin Murphy, Premier Publishing pictured launching Belfast Manufacturing Expo

The conference will include contributions from over 100 speakers and host more than 150 exhibitors, with dedicated sessions exploring topics such as smart manufacturing and digital transformation; supply chain resilience and innovation; sustainability, precision engineering, 3D printing and the circular economy; and workforce and skills development.

The agenda reflects ongoing shifts in how goods are designed, produced and distributed in Northern Ireland and beyond. From robotics and AI to green technologies and strategic trade planning, manufacturers are grappling with transformation on multiple fronts.

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Lord Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, said the event plays a vital role in supporting industry momentum: “Lisburn is proud to host Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturing and supply chain event. It plays a key role in supporting our region’s businesses, encouraging innovation and driving job creation and economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector, which generates an estimated £16 billion in economic value and supports nearly 100,000 jobs, will come together next month for its largest industry event of the year

“This conference is a valuable opportunity for industry leaders to come together, exchange ideas and shape a stronger, more resilient future for manufacturing in Northern Ireland.”

According to organisers, the event will provide a critical platform for tackling the challenges facing the sector, particularly in areas like skills shortages, decarbonisation and technological change.

It comes as the region’s manufacturers look to strengthen their position in global supply chains while taking advantage of Northern Ireland’s unique dual-market access to both the UK and EU.

With hundreds of companies from across the country represented, from advanced engineering firms and agri-tech manufacturers to logistics providers and digital innovators, the conference is expected to generate significant business activity, sector insight, and policy discussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector, which generates an estimated £16 billion in economic value and supports nearly 100,000 jobs, will come together next month for its largest industry event of the year

Alongside headline sponsors, in partnership with Queen's University Belfast and The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), the Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition is also supported by Inspire 3D, Henry R Ayton, Engenuity Cluster, FAST Technologies, Irish Manufacturing Research CLG, SA Partners, Inspire 3D and Target Integration.