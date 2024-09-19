Downpatrick Post Office returns 'home' after being hit by major floods nearly a year ago
Downpatrick Post Office has return ‘home’ after Storm Babet devastated the branch during a major flooding nearly a year ago.
Most of the shops, including the Post Office at 65 Market Street, were submerged after several days of torrential rain contributed to the River Quoile bursting its banks in mid-October.
A temporary Post Office was open and operated at an empty shop at Unit 5a Grove Shopping Centre to maintain Post Office services to the community. This was one of the few units that had been spared from flooding as it was on slightly higher ground.
However after major repairs and refurbishment, the new-look branch is back at its original location and has been welcomed by the local community.
Downpatrick Post Office has been operated by the same Postmaster, Frank Latus for the past 33 years. His son Gareth has worked alongside his father for many years and is the full-time manager.
Gareth worked with Post Office to set up the temporary branch.
Gareth explained: “Downpatrick Post Office looks great. It’s modern and brighter than before and in a better, more accessible, location than the temporary shop that the branch had been based in.
“There’s more privacy for Post Office customers, which is really good as the Ulster Bank closes in November and it’s soon coming up to the busiest time of year to send parcels and cards and to do home shopping returns. There are more Post Office counters than the temporary set-up.
“It’s been quite a year, but family and staff have been great helping to set up the temporary solution, then moving back to our original location. People are very positive about our new-look shop and have been very supportive.”
There are four Post Office counters. One is full-screened, two are open-plan and there is a Post Office counter alongside the retail counter.
Timmy Grant, Post Office area manager, added: “It’s great news that Downpatrick has re- opened at its original location. The fully-refitted shop is light and airy, well-stocked and looks welcoming. We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we were grateful that there was an empty shop for a temporary location.”
