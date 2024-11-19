Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland firm Drinksology Kirker Greer (DKG) Group has secured a significant financial support package from Whiterock to fuel their ambitious global growth strategy.

The £6.5 million funding package includes a combination of equity investment from Whiterock’s recently launched Growth Capital Fund, debt provision, and expert consultancy aimed at accelerating the development of the DKG Group’s three core business units: Drinksology Creative, a world-class design and innovation studio; Kirker Greer Spirits, a premium spirits portfolio; and Spiritly.com, a premium direct-to-consumer and business-to-business ecommerce platform.

Whiterock pictured with Co-Founders of the DKG Group Richard Ryan and Steven Pattison who have secured a £6.5m funding package from Whiterock to accelerate strategic growth

Founded in Belfast by Richard Ryan and Steven Pattison, the DKG Group, a business specialising in value creation within the Alco-Bev industry, has grown into a trusted name in the premium spirits and hospitality design industries.

In 2022, the group brought in three senior executives – Donal McAteer, Ryan McFarland, and Ali Pickering – to form a highly experienced senior management team. Together, they have developed and executed a long-term growth strategy, positioning the DKG Group for continued expansion.

Over the past 18 months, the DKG Group has made substantial investments in both people and brands. The group’s workforce has increased from 35 to 49 employees, and all business units are experiencing a period of significant growth.

Recent brand investments include Ukiyo Spirits' innovative London Underground advertising campaign and Born Irish Whiskey's experiential marketing activations. Plus, the Kirker Greer Spirits’ portfolio is expanding its geographic reach; Spiritly.com is being readied for European and American expansion and the Drinksology Creative team continue to design distilleries, visitor experiences and world-class bars globally.

Paul Millar, CEO of Whiterock Capital pictured with Co-Founders of the DKG Group Richard Ryan and Steven Pattison

These efforts are underscored by the DKG Group’s commitment to sustainable business practices, as evidenced by their recent B Corp certification for all companies and brands within the group, highlighting their dedication to people and the planet.

The investment in the DKG Group is the first investment from the £75m Growth Capital Fund, which Whiterock launched earlier this year. The fund was set up to focus on investing in companies across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK with strong management teams that can demonstrate clear sales growth and routes to market in a wide range of sectors and industries.

Paul Millar, CEO of Whiterock Capital, said: "We are excited to invest in the DKG Group, a business led by exceptional and visionary entrepreneurs.

"The company’s world-class executive team and staff have proven their ability to deliver and the trust they have garnered from some of the biggest brands globally is a testament to their expertise. The combination of DKG’s track record, the unique dual-market access Northern Ireland provides to both the UK and EU, and their ambitious growth plans made this a very attractive first investment for the Growth Capital Fund. The deal will be the first in a series of investments that we expect to be able to announce over the coming months."

Co-founder of the DKG Group, Steven Pattison, added: "We believe our business and brands have a bright future. Over the last 24 months, we have been strategically adding to our team, building out our long-term plans, and steadily moving into our next phase of execution.