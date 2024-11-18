Wilton House's 'esteemed recognition is testament to the team’s unwavering dedication and excellence'
A self-catering property in Belfast city centre has been awarded a five-star accommodation grade by Tourism Northern Ireland.
Wilton House, which is located at College Square North, is made up of 23 self-catering apartments situated within a listed, Georgian townhouse with private gated parking.
Located just a short stroll from Belfast city centre, the apartments, which have been meticulously restored and renovated, are tastefully decorated to a high standard offering comfort and sophistication throughout.
Claire McNaughton, accommodation certification manager at Tourism NI, said: “Congratulations to Justin, Mel and the entire team at Wilton House in Belfast on achieving a prestigious five-star rating from Tourism NI.
“Wilton House has set the highest standards of quality and comfort for a diverse range of visitors, enriching the self-catering offering within the city. This esteemed recognition is testament to the team’s unwavering dedication and excellence.”
Melissa Crossley, property manager at Wilton House, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive five stars from Tourism NI.
“Our goal is to provide luxurious yet affordable accommodation in Belfast and we’ve been truly amazed by our success so far.
“This five-star rating has undoubtedly contributed to that success, and we are excited to see what the future brings.”
The Tourism NI Quality Grading Scheme is a mark of distinction and gives visitors a clear idea of the standards of accommodation, service and cleanliness that they can expect during their stay.
The scheme is open to hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, self-catering, hostels and guest accommodation with businesses capable of achieving a grade of up to five stars.
