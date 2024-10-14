Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has started a two-day visit to Germany to strengthen trade relations and explore new opportunities in a range of high-potential sectors.

Speaking from Berlin, Minister Murphy, said: “Germany is the largest economy in Europe and one of the largest globally. The north’s dual market access puts us in prime position to capitalise on trade opportunities, especially in high-potential sectors including life and health sciences, and advanced manufacturing.

“My visit is an important step towards deepening relationships with key players in these industries and others including fintech, digital innovation and the screen and creative industries – driving investment, and showcasing the north as a hub for innovation and trade.”

Pictured at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin are Economy Minister Conor Murphy; Steve Harper, executive director of international business at Invest NI and Peta Conn, director GB and Europe, Invest NI

Between 2022 and 2023, Northern Ireland’s manufacturing exports to Europe grew by 14%, while goods exports to Germany increased by 41% in the same period.

The Minister continued: "This visit offers a fantastic platform to build on our trade success in the German and wider European markets and further strengthen our position to attract new investment.

“Our ability to trade seamlessly between both the EU and Britain gives us a competitive edge, and I look forward to enhancing our standing as a dynamic region for European partnerships during this visit."

The Minister’s itinerary includes meetings with the Berlin Finance Initiative, multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology giant Bayer and the Confederation of German Industry (BDI).

He will also address attendees at a business roundtable event with the British Chamber of Commerce in Germany, and Germany Trade and Invest, before visiting and speaking at the Smart Country Convention on tech and digitisation.

Steve Harper, executive director of international business at Invest NI, added: “Invest NI has had a presence in Germany for over 25 years, allowing us to forge direct relationships with decision-makers across industries essential to Northern Ireland’s growth.

“The Minister’s address at the Smart Country Convention during this visit will highlight Northern Ireland’s role as a testbed for smart city solutions and an attractive destination for tech investment.

“With digital infrastructure and indigenous tech companies like Kainos leading the way, Northern Ireland’s profile in the global tech arena continues to grow. We are confident this visit will further strengthen Northern Ireland’s reputation as a competitive and innovative trade and investment partner.”

