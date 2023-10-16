Spectrum.Life is investing in a new Belfast operation that will create 60 high-quality jobs by the end of 2024 contributing over £2million to the economy in additional salaries

Dublin-headquartered digital mental health and wellbeing company Spectrum.Life has revealed plans to invest over £4million in a new Belfast operation that will create 60 high-quality jobs by the end of 2024.

Spectrum.Life provides health and wellbeing support to over 3,000 organisations and over 4 million people across Ireland and the UK in the corporate, insurance and student sectors.

Half of the Northern Ireland jobs are already in place with many of the appointees based outside the Belfast area.

Pictured are Anne Beggs, director of Trade and Investment, Invest NI, Johnny O'Connell, chief customer officer, Spectrum.Life, Dr. Emelina Ellis, chief clinical operations officer, Spectrum.Life

Announcing the major investment, Spectrum.Life’s chief executive officer Stephen Costello, said: “This is an exciting time for us as we move to strengthen our presence in the UK and look to expand into markets further afield. Our decision to establish a team in Northern Ireland was influenced by the availability of talent that will enable us to build a best-in-class team.

“We’ve worked closely with Invest NI, particularly its team in Dublin, in getting to this point. We have benefitted enormously from its insight into the Northern Ireland market including skills availability, salary, and property costs. Invest NI has also facilitated key meetings with university representatives, other investors, recruitment agencies and professional services companies to help make the set-up process as smooth as possible.”

The investment is being supported by Invest Northern Ireland and will see Spectrum.Life expand its corporate wellness professional services team to include Northern Ireland clinical and business specialists.

Welcoming the boost to the local economy, Anne Beggs, Invest NI’s director of Trade and Investment, explained: “Invest NI is working to create a strong, competitive, regionally balanced economy offering high value, skilled employment opportunities. Investors like Spectrum.Life perfectly fit this strategy. The company has a focus on innovation, which is at the heart of the Department for the Economy’s 10X Vision. It will be a valuable addition to our rapidly growing and internationally respected Life & Health Sciences sector as well as enhancing our reputation in professional services capability.

“The high-quality jobs created by this investment will contribute over £2million to the economy in additional salaries. As well as making a positive economic impact, the investment will deliver positive societal outcomes through both the services provided by Spectrum.Life and the opportunities for flexible working offered within the company’s hybrid business model.”

The largest provider of employer health and wellness services in Ireland, Spectrum.Life offers a complete range of supports to help employees stay on top of their mental health at all times. The firm offers face-to-face and digital mental health and wellbeing solutions that provide full end-to-end support to users. Their virtual technology platform gives direct access to on-demand health and wellbeing specialists, counselling in over 35 languages, mental health coaching and 24/7 support.