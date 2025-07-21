Private equity-backed accountancy group Cooper Parry gains major regional presence with 100-strong team at CavanaghKelly, marking its 15th deal in two years. Pictured is Catherine Martin, Des Kelly, James Parnell and Ade Cheatham (Credit: Cooper Parry)

UK’s fastest-growing accountancy firm Cooper Parry has established a key foothold in Northern Ireland with the acquisition of a 100-strong powerhouse.

CavanaghKelly is a major Northern Ireland accountancy and business advisory practice with offices in Dungannon. The company has seven partners and employs more than 100 people.

Des Kelly, CavanaghKelly founding partner, said: "In selecting the right partner for the next phase of our growth journey, we went through a thorough evaluation of our options.

"Immediately, Cooper Parry stood out, creating an incredibly strong first impression. Our alignment on values, vision and ambition couldn't be stronger.

"The deeper our discussions became, the clearer it was that CP’s bold vision for service lines, tech, outsourcing and delivery models aligned perfectly with ours - challenging the norm, thinking differently, and delivering quality service through quality people.

"We cannot wait to be part of this."

Catherine Martin, managing partner, added: "Joining CP presents an exciting opportunity to accelerate our journey. It's an exciting time for our staff and our clients, and we're looking forward to what we can achieve together."

This is the 15th deal in just over two years at Cooper Parry. It is also the third since partnering with New York-based Lee Equity Partners in December 2024.

Ade Cheatham, chief executive at Cooper Parry, said: "CavanaghKelly gives us more than a footprint - it gives us a foundation. Their values, their people, and the trust they've built in Northern Ireland make this a perfect fit.

"Together, we've got the chance to build something bold across the island - with roots, rhythm, and real ambition.