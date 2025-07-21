Commercial law firm Cleaver Fulton Rankin has made three new appointments to its legal and business services teams. Pictured are Clodagh Rafferty; Kaitlyn Berryman and Niamh O’Connor

Belfast commercial law firm Cleaver Fulton Rankin has made three new appointments to its legal and business services teams.

The firm’s most recent recruits include senior solicitor Clodagh Rafferty, who joins the private client team and Niamh O’Connor, who joins the marketing department.

The new appointments also include newly-qualified solicitor Kaitlyn Berryman, who recently completed the firm’s two-year Trainee Solicitor Programme, graduating from the Institute of Professional Legal Studies at Queen’s University Belfast. Berryman has been appointed to the dispute resolution team.

Managing director Jonathan Forrester said: "We congratulate Kaitlyn Berryman upon becoming a newly qualified solicitor following the completion of our Trainee Solicitor Programme.

"Kaitlyn initially joined us in 2022 and has earned this new role due to her dedication and talent.