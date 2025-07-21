Trio of appointments at Belfast commercial law firm..'We wish all of our new team members every success during this pivotal next stage in their careers'

By Claire Cartmill
Published 21st Jul 2025, 14:43 BST
Commercial law firm Cleaver Fulton Rankin has made three new appointments to its legal and business services teams. Pictured are Clodagh Rafferty; Kaitlyn Berryman and Niamh O'Connor
Commercial law firm Cleaver Fulton Rankin has made three new appointments to its legal and business services teams. Pictured are Clodagh Rafferty; Kaitlyn Berryman and Niamh O’Connor
Cleaver Fulton Rankin welcomes a newly qualified solicitor, a senior private client solicitor, and a marketing executive as part of its continued growth

Belfast commercial law firm Cleaver Fulton Rankin has made three new appointments to its legal and business services teams.

The firm’s most recent recruits include senior solicitor Clodagh Rafferty, who joins the private client team and Niamh O’Connor, who joins the marketing department.

The new appointments also include newly-qualified solicitor Kaitlyn Berryman, who recently completed the firm’s two-year Trainee Solicitor Programme, graduating from the Institute of Professional Legal Studies at Queen’s University Belfast. Berryman has been appointed to the dispute resolution team.

placeholder image
Managing director Jonathan Forrester said: "We congratulate Kaitlyn Berryman upon becoming a newly qualified solicitor following the completion of our Trainee Solicitor Programme.

"Kaitlyn initially joined us in 2022 and has earned this new role due to her dedication and talent.

"We also warmly welcome senior solicitor, Clodagh Rafferty and marketing executive, Niamh O’Connor who will be invaluable additions to our team. We wish all of our new team members every success during this pivotal next stage in their careers.”

