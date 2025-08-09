Eventco Marquees plays key behind-the-scenes role, which successfully delivered temporary event structures for the prestigious event in partnership with global provider Arena Group

Ballymena Eventco Marquees has helped deliver the largest sporting event ever hosted in Northern Ireland — the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush — providing premium temporary structures for the world-famous golf tournament.

The event, which in July, welcomed over 270,000 spectators and some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, and Bryson DeChambeau.

With a projected economic benefit exceeding £213million, the championship was not only a major global sporting spectacle but also a showcase of local talent and enterprise.

Among the businesses making a significant behind-the-scenes impact was Eventco Marquees. Owned by Johnny McCamphill and based in Dunloy, the company was selected by global event infrastructure provider Arena Group as a key subcontractor for the delivery of temporary structures across the Royal Portrush site.

With a proven track record in supplying high-quality marquees for luxury weddings, hospitality, and large-scale sporting events — including the North West 200 and Down Royal Racecourse — Eventco was trusted to meet the demanding standards of The Open.

Arena Group, which operates globally across America, the UK, the Middle East and Asia, praised Eventco for its outstanding contribution throughout the project.

“Delivering an event of this scale requires the involvement of trusted, highly capable suppliers who can consistently meet the highest standards," said Brian Martin, Arena Group’s R&A account director.

"Eventco Marquees played a pivotal role in fulfilling our scope of works for this year’s Open Championship, demonstrating exceptional professionalism and delivering structures of outstanding quality.”

To meet the demands of the event, Eventco Marquees made a significant investment in new premium marquee structures.