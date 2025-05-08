'Each room will have a story to tell': Clover Group unveils plans for new hotel in vacant floors above iconic Belfast bar complex
Northern Ireland hospitality firm The Clover Group has announced that it has submitted a planning application for an exciting new hotel development above its existing Whites Bar Complex in High Street, Belfast.
The proposed project will further add to White’s offering, with the refurbishment of the existing vacant floors above its bars being transformed into 36 bedrooms in a style which complements the iconic complex.
The new hotel will see a further investment of £2m in White’s by the Clover Group and it follows the company’s acquisition of the historic building last year in a £5m deal.
White’s is one of eight venues that the Clover Group operates in Belfast. Other recent projects the company has announced include the purchase and redevelopment of the Clarence Chambers Building in Donegall Square East, which will see bars Margot and Rudi opening in June and the purchase of the Post House, formerly the Eglantine Inn, one of Belfast’s longest established venues.
White’s Complex and its ground floor bars will be unaffected by the proposed new hotel.
Commenting on the project Mark Beirne, director of the Clover Group, said: “While the concept for the hotel is yet to be announced each room will have a story to tell, strengthening the link to the rich history and heritage of the Tavern”.
“We are excited about the new project, not only as it will add a new holistic dimension to our strong offering at White’s but also because of the value it will add to Belfast as a dynamic and fun location for both local people and internation visitors.”
John Fitzgerald, director, Dickson Fitzgerald Architects added: “Dickson FitzGerald is delighted to be working with Clover Group on the delivery of this exciting new hotel development.
"The project’s refurbishment of the existing vacant floors above the bars, includes three separate buildings including Washington House which was originally built in 1888. Once complete the new hotel will offer a complementary suite of bedrooms to the exiting bars and restaurants ensuring Whites remains a primary destination in the city centre.”
